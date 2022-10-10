Politics

This Tory’s tip for saving energy is to be a hot-blooded male – 11 high-voltage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2022

Sunday’s episode of Politics North West saw presenter Annabel Tiffin asking Labour councillor Oliver Ryan and former Conservative MP Graham Evans for their advice on coping with rising energy costs after MP Jake Berry said people should consume less or get a better job.

Graham Evans’ response was no better.

Great. Now, at least if you can’t get a better job, you have the option of becoming a hot-blooded male.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Nina Sawetz shared Councillor Ryan’s reaction.

And so did he.

Source Nina Sawetz Image Screengrab