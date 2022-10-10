This Tory’s tip for saving energy is to be a hot-blooded male – 11 high-voltage takedowns

Politics

Sunday’s episode of Politics North West saw presenter Annabel Tiffin asking Labour councillor Oliver Ryan and former Conservative MP Graham Evans for their advice on coping with rising energy costs after MP Jake Berry said people should consume less or get a better job.

Graham Evans’ response was no better.

“I am a hot blooded male. Women need to keep the heating down.” The actual live face palm from Labour doesn’t do justice to this ridiculousness just now on Politics North West. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4WloaerWvj — Nina Sawetz (@NinaSawetz) October 9, 2022

Great. Now, at least if you can’t get a better job, you have the option of becoming a hot-blooded male.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

1.

Here’s the Tory solution to being cold – try being a ‘hot blooded male’ pic.twitter.com/p2S9FVqVMM — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 9, 2022

2.

🤦 Tell me your party isn't taking the cost of living crisis seriously without telling me your party isn't taking the cost of living crisis seriously… pic.twitter.com/RvvKioVZKR — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) October 9, 2022

3.

the sheer number of red flags in ‘I am a hot blooded male, females in my house…’ cannot be fully articulated in any language yet known to humanity pic.twitter.com/gtQFMCuH9h — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 9, 2022

4.

Didn't expect to cross 'females in my house' off my I-spy A Plonker list so early this morning https://t.co/Nrb3CGlmVY — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) October 9, 2022

5.

The state of this https://t.co/49v3EDoJVd — Nick Harkaway (@Harkaway) October 9, 2022

6.

We regret to inform you that women are part of the Anti-Growth Coalition: https://t.co/yOOMNmuMy2 — William Kedjanyi (ACG) (@KeejayOV3) October 9, 2022

7.

Does… Does he think women are lizards? https://t.co/dwfw2P85lW — WikiHowl (@WikiHowToLogout) October 9, 2022

8.

He's not a hot blooded male, he's a sexist, misogynistic, priggish Twit. https://t.co/NGR7ZhBDv5 — Jillybeans (@karmasux60) October 9, 2022

9.

Incredible, my constituents in Weaver Vale are anxious with many struggling to pay energy bills. To hear the former Tory MP for Weaver Vale peddle this nonsense is an insult to women and families trying to make ends meet. https://t.co/fTgUj5Q8mO — Mike Amesbury MP (@MikeAmesburyMP) October 9, 2022

10.

today's Main Character incoming https://t.co/BRRKUMSCAc — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 9, 2022

11.

this is your regular reminder that it's 2022 and not 1922. https://t.co/MkAAFAidL2 — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) October 9, 2022

Nina Sawetz shared Councillor Ryan’s reaction.

Forget the party election slogans, just use this. pic.twitter.com/ABUWmdciC1 — Nina Sawetz (@NinaSawetz) October 9, 2022

And so did he.

READ MORE

A Tory MP says people should simply get jobs with higher wages to pay their energy bills – 15 powerful comebacks

Source Nina Sawetz Image Screengrab