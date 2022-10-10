This bookstore’s promotion of ‘banned books’ went wildly viral and had everyone cheering

Life

Efforts to ban books and censor especially what young people are able to read have soared in recent years.

This piece in the Guardian repots that more than 1,500 book bans were instituted in US schools in just nine months, with books on race and LGBTQ issues particularly singled out.

Which all goes to explain why there was so much love for this particular bookstore and its promotion for ‘banned books’ which has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

‘A bookstore promoting banned books,’ said Redditor Musicferret.

Impeccably done! And as the quote says from Isaac Asimov at the top:

‘Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.’

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

‘Serious question: banned by whom?’

petwri123 ‘I think some of them haven’t been literally banned by any organization or authority, but attempts were made. ‘For example, “Patrons complained to the Toronto Public Library that the book be removed, saying it ‘encourages children to use violence against their fathers.’ The library’s Materials Review Committee decided to keep the book, citing as a reason for keeping the book, ‘The children are actually told not to hop on pop.’”

SpectacledEider ‘Where the side walk ends … really??? i loved that book as a kid.’

TrueGlich ‘Glad I was in before they got Captain Underpants.’

XxRefuse2Lose ‘I find the C.S. Lewis and Madeleine L’Engle ban hilarious. Both are devout Christians.’

tenuto40 “Being disrespectful to God by having talking animals.” … um.’

Karina0310 “Depicting women in strong leadership positions” … like actually wtf’

EestiRebane

And just in case you were wondering …

‘That’s at Barnes & Noble. The one in my city also has that section. Pretty clever, in my opinion.’

PhxRising29

Source Reddit u/Musicferret