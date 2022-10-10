‘The 10 best marketing ads of all time’
Over on Twitter the ‘systems guy’ @matt_gray_ went wildly viral with a list of his favourite ads of all time and these 10 are straight out of the top drawer.
1. Durex, 2010 pic.twitter.com/WvgKJtWmg6
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
2. Porsche, 1967 pic.twitter.com/zFQqHomjgx
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
3. McDonald's, 2021 pic.twitter.com/PwVCquAXFi
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
4. BIC, 2021 pic.twitter.com/47Uj9coz42
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
5. Nike, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Dy9XVG5rrE
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
6. Nike, 2008 pic.twitter.com/R0Uajpjd0v
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
7. Timex, 2022 pic.twitter.com/rirvHFwyVD
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
8. Dentistry Group, 2019 pic.twitter.com/PebUA0xVfL
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
9. SmileAtTheWorld, 2020 pic.twitter.com/cT4im8fAM0
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
10. KitKat, 2016 pic.twitter.com/NdEEadZBEw
— MATT GRAY (@matt_gray_) October 9, 2022
And it got people sharing their own favourites.
These are amazing.
I always liked this one by Keloptic. pic.twitter.com/7huNBfghi2
— Cheet’s Sheets (@CheetSheets) October 9, 2022
Can’t overlook this one pic.twitter.com/tSQwo5R6OU
— HD Didyne (@Diddy_HD) October 9, 2022
Another Awesome One 😬 pic.twitter.com/Sx5hX6PA3W
— Professor 🇮🇳 (@Masterji_UPWale) October 9, 2022
Simplicity & emotion are key, thank you for those amazing & inspiring examples !
I also like this one published by Google in 2012 in a newspaper : pic.twitter.com/lIM8TxqS2i
— Anthony Cuvelier (@AnthonyCuvelier) October 9, 2022
— நளா (@nalantweets) October 9, 2022
This one is also smart. Heinz Hot Ketchup Ad. pic.twitter.com/pBOprDbjFr
— Himanshu Thakkar (@htkreative) October 9, 2022
One more… Mc Cafe pic.twitter.com/695I6jmoLP
— Himanshu Thakkar (@htkreative) October 9, 2022
Source Twitter @matt_gray_