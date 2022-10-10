Suella Braverman thinks it’s high time cannabis was a class A drug

Politics

Just a few days ago, President Biden pardoned people who had been charged with the federal crime of simple possession of cannabis and urged a downgrading of the drug’s classification.

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

In the UK, however, Suella Braverman has apparently taken time out of her busy schedule of fantasising about deportations to suggest making cannabis a class A drug, alongside heroin and cocaine.

As Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession, Braverman pushes the UK further behind. The War on Drugs has failed, disproportionately targeting working-class and minority ethnic people. Stop criminalising communities and invest in them instead. https://t.co/vXRrQix9lZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2022

It’s a divergence from the mainstream medical advice and considered by many to be a step backwards.

1.

Get these idealess Stone Age shits out of power then hurl them into the sun pic.twitter.com/AanJymsAIY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 9, 2022

2.

The rest of the world: “Cannabis, while not completely harm-free, is no worse than other legal drugs, and can actually be beneficial for things like managing chronic pain. We should take a sensible approach to legalisation.” The UK: “THIS IS BASICALLY HEROIN.” pic.twitter.com/2gc3xDGQBJ — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) October 9, 2022

3.

Pig-ignorant illiterate anti-scientific illiberal busybody authoritarian bullshit of the highest order. One of the stupidest possible suggestions from one of the stupidest possible politicians. https://t.co/ulvSfn2xDe — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 9, 2022

4.

BREAKING: Suella Braverman wants to make cannabis a class A drug for no other reason than she is completely batshit x — Laura K Translator (@LKTranslator) October 9, 2022

5.

Up to 7 years in prison for smoking a joint. Is she on drugs? pic.twitter.com/v80utZqZC0 — Andy #FBPE #Climatejustice #NHS (@andycorneys) October 9, 2022

6.

What is she on! With many countries & US states legalising or ‘decriminalising’ cannabis our out of touch, ideologically hard right Home Sec is considering making cannabis a Class A drug.

Bonkers. pic.twitter.com/ffaMVlFg3D — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) October 9, 2022

7.

I honestly cannot believe this would ever happen. The gargantuan levels of idiocy that would have to be entertained in order to make this happen would be called out.https://t.co/5H7uSFnJG4 — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) October 9, 2022

8.

Nanny state to become Prison state? Suella Braverman wants to make cannabis a class A drug | News | The Sunday Times https://t.co/bnpAOlShJZ — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) October 9, 2022

9.

* glances at the growing court queue with some trial dates in 2024 * * glances at our overcrowded, understaffed prisons * * glances at the sentencing starting point of 4.5 years for street dealing a class A drug *https://t.co/ynL8Ebv4C6 — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) October 9, 2022

10.

Hasn’t got a single thing in her life right since she opened a packet of Quavers upside down aged 5 pic.twitter.com/4BJZpeQARj — Memorial Device (@memorialdevice) October 9, 2022

11.

Suella Braverman wants to make cannabis a class A drug. I'm tempted to ask 'what has she been smoking?' — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 9, 2022

12.

Being in government is a responsibility… Yet this shower are treating it like it’s open season for their personal pie-in-the-sky wish lists. They have comically diminished understanding of what a democratic mandate is – and need booting out immediately. https://t.co/1NUL0rktMl — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 9, 2022

13.

Government that thinks an ad campaign suggesting ways to save energy is unbearable nanny-stateism:https://t.co/sKb0o6sF3p — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) October 9, 2022

14.

They couldn't even build the 40 new hospitals. How will they manage all the new prisons they're going to need? Suella Braverman wants to make cannabis a class A drug. The criminal courts are falling apart, the CPS overstretched, yet this is a priority? https://t.co/3gaACS1utg — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) October 9, 2022

15.

This will work right up till Biden starts asking about the next round of an agricultural exports treaty… https://t.co/WloLXKahNl — Dr Craig Dalȝell (@thecommongreen) October 9, 2022

After traces of cocaine were found in different locations within the secure area of the Conservative Party Conference – as well as in all of the toilets in Westminster, this might not be a bad idea.

If Suella Braverman wants to introduce tougher drugs laws, she should start with mandatory drug testing in parliament — RD Hale (@RickyDHale) October 9, 2022

READ MORE

Suella Braverman said she dreams of flying migrants to Rwanda and Gary Lineker had the best response

Source The Times Image Screengrab