Politics

Suella Braverman thinks it’s high time cannabis was a class A drug

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2022

Just a few days ago, President Biden pardoned people who had been charged with the federal crime of simple possession of cannabis and urged a downgrading of the drug’s classification.

In the UK, however, Suella Braverman has apparently taken time out of her busy schedule of fantasising about deportations to suggest making cannabis a class A drug, alongside heroin and cocaine.

It’s a divergence from the mainstream medical advice and considered by many to be a step backwards.

After traces of cocaine were found in different locations within the secure area of the Conservative Party Conference – as well as in all of the toilets in Westminster, this might not be a bad idea.

