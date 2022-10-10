Stephen Fry’s shutdown of this Tory MP’s ‘anti-growth coalition’ comment was A++

Celebrity

You’ll be aware by now of the Conservatives’ favourite new bogeyman – no, not their own party, that would be too obvious – but the ‘anti-growth coalition’, the only thing anyone can remember from Liz Truss’s speech last week.

Truss lists her political enemies (the “anti-growth coalition”) Labour

Lib Dems

SNP

Unions

“Vested interests dressed up as think tanks”

Talking heads

Brexit deniers

Extinction rebellion pic.twitter.com/quk6cWDLqd — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 5, 2022

We mention it again because it’s naturally been picked up by no end of Tory MPs in a bold effort to unite behind something, anything.

Including this particular Conservative MP, Suzanne Webb, the member for Stourbridge and – Google, Google – the PM’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

It’s pro Growth Conservatives

v

The Anti Growth Coalition I know which side that I am on. https://t.co/Ufhle4tTT6 — Suzanne Webb MP (@Q66Suzi) October 5, 2022

And this response from Stephen Fry went wildly viral because it’s surely the last word on the ‘anti-growth coalition’ that anyone needs to hear. Some hope, we know …

Oh for heaven’s sake grow up. Do you really think any sentient adult in the world believes there is such a thing as “The Anti Growth Coalition” outside the squalid and outdated playbook of the fatuous sloganeers your party pays to advise them? Give the British people some credit — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 6, 2022

Bravo.

Great, and accurate, tweet https://t.co/X4rrBSDiiN — Fr Ian Maher SCP🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🐝#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) October 8, 2022

You might be asking a bit much of this government, Stephen. They treat the public with contempt not respect. — HarryA (@Handrew94) October 6, 2022

The naivity of them believing the AGC is something they could invent and then people get behind !. They've been listening to @mrjamesob and thought…?"Footballification! That'll do it!" We are at one extreme, let's put everybody else at the other end. https://t.co/0J2QZk3yFT — Bob Ewart (@Ordibloke) October 8, 2022

And in a tweet, Stephen Fry ends this Government’s last hope of gaining any traction with the British public. Well played sir. https://t.co/nymUTWW6nH — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) October 8, 2022

All classic Tory distraction tactics, point the finger with one hand, whilst picking your pocket with the other — Charles & The Fury (@Charles_TheFury) October 7, 2022

Liz, we've found another of them https://t.co/a5LLj6reGK — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) October 8, 2022

Pov you are the Tory MP for Stourbridge who frankly half the people in Stourbridge probably haven’t heard of, you have just under 6k followers and Stephen Fry randomly mounts a drive by in your mentions https://t.co/Q4d0tjqMjR — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 7, 2022

But also this …

I wouldn’t give the British people any credit at all. They voted for Brexit and they constantly vote Tory. So, of course they believe in a fantasy Anti-Growth Coalition. They’re fucking morons. https://t.co/qFgkXBItfj — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) October 8, 2022

