Stephen Fry’s shutdown of this Tory MP’s ‘anti-growth coalition’ comment was A++

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2022

You’ll be aware by now of the Conservatives’ favourite new bogeyman – no, not their own party, that would be too obvious – but the ‘anti-growth coalition’, the only thing anyone can remember from Liz Truss’s speech last week.

We mention it again because it’s naturally been picked up by no end of Tory MPs in a bold effort to unite behind something, anything.

Including this particular Conservative MP, Suzanne Webb, the member for Stourbridge and – Google, Google – the PM’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

And this response from Stephen Fry went wildly viral because it’s surely the last word on the ‘anti-growth coalition’ that anyone needs to hear. Some hope, we know …

Bravo.

But also this …

