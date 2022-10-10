Simply 17 outrageously entitled and unfair reviews that backfired in magnificent style

Life

It’s always entertaining when an outrageously unfair 1-star review is given the treatment it deserves by the business they were writing about.

And these 17 examples of 1-star reviews that spectacularly blew up in their faces are among the very best.

1. ‘My new veterinarian is an absolute savage!’

2. ‘Reviewing a place that isn’t even open yet’

3. ‘A Review for A Local Gun Range’

4. ‘Saw while shopping on Amazon’

5. ‘Lying on Yelp reviews’

6. 'One star after occupying small cafe for 20 minutes and buying one coffee between 5 people. Owner replies to accusations'













7. ‘1 star wife’

8. ‘Now we know who sucks’

9. ‘Poor Frank didn’t know what he was in for after leaving his review’

