This suspiciously specific question raised red flags – but the replies raised even more

A Redditor with the possibly relevant name u/Previous_Reporter_63 had a question that seemed oddly specific.

See what you think.

Is this person trying to hide the results of some dangerous investigative journalism? Perhaps they’re writing a novel and need a hand with the plot. Maybe it really is an FBI agent trying to be clever.

Whatever the reason, it seemed as though some Reddit users might already have thought about it – in great detail.

Here are some favourite suggestions.

Unscrew one side of a hinge on a door. Cut small hole, put usb in hole, screw hinge back on door, vacuum the sawdust. I have never had a house searched by the police but they don’t take the doors off the hinges on Law and order.

Number_Necessary

Inside a big turd of my cat’s litter box.

ImNotHereToBeginWith

Taped to the underside of a big leaf/potted plant outside might be good.

britainknee

Throw it in the attic somewhere. I’ve lost more crap in my blow-in insulation than I care to admit. Unless they vacuum it all out, there would be no way of finding it.

kuftubby

I’d hide it where the rest of my USB drives are.

Which is to say I have no fucking idea. Set it on my desk, next I check it’s gone forever.

Intashu

Sew it inside a cat toy and give it to the cat. God knows where she keeps hiding them but it will never be seen again.

The_Sun_Is_Flat

u/IHateYumi had an even more suspiciously specific idea.

Well I’d wrap it with some duct tape and put a string around it. Then I’d slip that thing down the sewer main and secure the string by twisting it in the threads of the cap. I’d then take 10 other USB drives, add a bunch of garbage to each and encrypt them. Then hide those in easier to find places. Hopefully they find one or more of the fake ones and because they won’t be able to decrypt them on the spot think that they got me. But if you simply hide the drive their dog will sniff it out easy.

u/redldr1 might have a point.

You’re either a good FBI agent or an excellent drug dealer.

