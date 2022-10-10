Watch a New York Mets player pull off this super-cool catch of the century
The New York Mets’ Luis Guillorme pulled off the catch of the century, and he wasn’t fielding at the time.
Watch what happened.
Like a boss. 😎 pic.twitter.com/zJwlzP7zdj
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2017
The clip from 2017 has gone viral again after the Sports Center post, with a lot of people enjoying Guillorme’s impressive nonchalance for the first time.
This is the coolness I’m trying to harness for the rest of my life…pic.twitter.com/STjwA80kWG
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 9, 2022
This is legit ninja shit.pic.twitter.com/FKcCSF5vXe
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 8, 2022
Didn't bat an eyelid. pic.twitter.com/DQOBJZu3f7
— Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) October 8, 2022
I’ve literally watched this 20 times in a row. Otherworldly.pic.twitter.com/maytOcL3hN
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2022
A senior developer fixing a bug in production.pic.twitter.com/yaBVBEwbIx
— JackForge.eth (@TheJackForge) October 9, 2022
bro was prepared for this day pic.twitter.com/TAY8cmVtdc
— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohardd) October 9, 2022
You may need to watch this a few times but check out the New York Mets’ Luis Guillorme catching a dangerously flying Baseball bat as cool as the proverbial cucumber.
— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 8, 2022
There should definitely be some sort of award.
And the award for coolest cat goes to….pic.twitter.com/ZahGC6sFy3
— Drew Dickson (@AlbertBridgeCap) October 9, 2022
Source Sports Center Image Screengrab