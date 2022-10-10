Sport

Watch a New York Mets player pull off this super-cool catch of the century

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2022

The New York Mets’ Luis Guillorme pulled off the catch of the century, and he wasn’t fielding at the time.

Watch what happened.

The clip from 2017 has gone viral again after the Sports Center post, with a lot of people enjoying Guillorme’s impressive nonchalance for the first time.

There should definitely be some sort of award.

Source Sports Center Image Screengrab