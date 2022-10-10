Watch a New York Mets player pull off this super-cool catch of the century

Sport

The New York Mets’ Luis Guillorme pulled off the catch of the century, and he wasn’t fielding at the time.

Watch what happened.

The clip from 2017 has gone viral again after the Sports Center post, with a lot of people enjoying Guillorme’s impressive nonchalance for the first time.

This is the coolness I’m trying to harness for the rest of my life…pic.twitter.com/STjwA80kWG — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 9, 2022

This is legit ninja shit.pic.twitter.com/FKcCSF5vXe — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 8, 2022

I’ve literally watched this 20 times in a row. Otherworldly.pic.twitter.com/maytOcL3hN — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2022

A senior developer fixing a bug in production.pic.twitter.com/yaBVBEwbIx — JackForge.eth (@TheJackForge) October 9, 2022

bro was prepared for this day pic.twitter.com/TAY8cmVtdc — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohardd) October 9, 2022

You may need to watch this a few times but check out the New York Mets’ Luis Guillorme catching a dangerously flying Baseball bat as cool as the proverbial cucumber. pic.twitter.com/ptOuAudUMG — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 8, 2022

There should definitely be some sort of award.

And the award for coolest cat goes to….pic.twitter.com/ZahGC6sFy3 — Drew Dickson (@AlbertBridgeCap) October 9, 2022

Source Sports Center Image Screengrab