These Fox News viewers are terrified for the kids at Halloween and you’ll be facepalming into the spirit world

The whole Halloween thing can be really scary for preschoolers and mildly terrifying even for older kids.

But we haven’t known anyone to be quite so horrified of the whole thing as these Fox News viewers who are convinced it’s not the ghouls who are out to get them.

It’s drug dealers. Or immigrants. Or drug-dealing immigrants, maybe. And it’s all Joe Biden’s fault. Best have a watch for yourself, courtesy of the immaculate @TheGoodLiars.

This woman thinks drug dealers are handing out fentanyl on Halloween. Why? Because Fox News told her. pic.twitter.com/BHRErKO17M — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 6, 2022

Calling the spirit world … knock twice if you’ve got a brain.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

So the illegals cross the border, somehow buy a house, decorate for Halloween, and then give out free drugs? — Sleepywan (@Sleepy_Wan) October 6, 2022

They walk among us — Jason Harris (@LargeRugby) October 6, 2022

Who is going to tell her that Fox News isn’t news? — mtshastasneakers 🌹 (@mtshastasneaker) October 6, 2022

That’s why she said episode… 😉 — Steph (@tc5920) October 6, 2022

She starts getting agitated towards the end.

Why don’t you get this? It’s the most obvious thing in the world. Watch Fox News. — Ray Oyler (@sweetpup7) October 6, 2022

“All you gotta do is watch Fox News. You don’t need any proof or data or anything.” — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@durbinwatson09) October 6, 2022

To conclude …

This is what Fox makes you sound like. https://t.co/sL19YMOVq7 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) October 6, 2022

