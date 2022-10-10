Politics

These Fox News viewers are terrified for the kids at Halloween and you’ll be facepalming into the spirit world

Poke Staff. Updated October 10th, 2022

The whole Halloween thing can be really scary for preschoolers and mildly terrifying even for older kids.

But we haven’t known anyone to be quite so horrified of the whole thing as these Fox News viewers who are convinced it’s not the ghouls who are out to get them.

It’s drug dealers. Or immigrants. Or drug-dealing immigrants, maybe. And it’s all Joe Biden’s fault. Best have a watch for yourself, courtesy of the immaculate @TheGoodLiars.

Calling the spirit world … knock twice if you’ve got a brain.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

To conclude …

