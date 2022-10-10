Simply the best possible response to this unreasonable workplace rule

Life

Over on Reddit’s r/antiwork forum, u/rachtastic94 shared this screenshot of a highly questionable office rule.

In case that’s unclear, it says –

For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6pm. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6.20pm.

This comeback was very clear – in more ways than one.

We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that the answer is ‘no’.

Redditors were pretty outraged by the rule – and occasionally NSFW.

That’s illegal.

MrStomp82

In any country with unions this wouldn’t work.

marble-pig

I love how they just pull random shit out of their ass, print it on a piece of paper, hang it up and expect it to work like it’s some kind of law.

DerpityHurr

As a business owner. My only thought is. “Who are these morons?”

Even a new business owner should realize that there are actually laws. And that the government has a department designed to watch out for worker labor abuse.

Oddly enough, it’s called the “Department of Labor”. (US spellings)

CathbadTheDruid

Whenever you need money, show up 24 minutes late, work the extra time, collect 4 hours of extra overtime pay every day. Point to the notice if they are claiming it’s un-required overtime.

AnonymousWritings

Lemme guess – same company complains about lack of workers and has job postings all over hell and back.

Potatoe999900

Of course, if you really want to play the system, u/TheDenim_ has the answer.

So if I come in 48 minutes early, I can clock out before the shift! Golden!

READ MORE

People have been sharing their most ridiculous workplace stories – 17 proper jaw-droppers

Source r/AntiWork Image Alex Kotliarskyi on Unsplash