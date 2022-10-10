2 minutes of nothing but Brian Blessed swearing is just the succour we needed right now (NSFW!)
Here’s the escape from everything else going on that we needed right now, a 2-minute supercut of nothing but Brian Blessed swearing his noggin off.
Happy birthday to national treasure, Brian Blessed.
Here's the big man, swearing for 2 minutes straight. I can't get enough of this 🤣😂pic.twitter.com/JbwVUIj9zY
— The Sting (@TSting18) October 9, 2022
That’s better.
We’re with @brianmooore666.
It's not big and it's not clever, but I love this clip. https://t.co/99djkVPSBx
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 10, 2022
And it inevitably reminded us of this from a few years back …
