2 minutes of nothing but Brian Blessed swearing is just the succour we needed right now (NSFW!)

Here’s the escape from everything else going on that we needed right now, a 2-minute supercut of nothing but Brian Blessed swearing his noggin off.

Happy birthday to national treasure, Brian Blessed.

Here's the big man, swearing for 2 minutes straight. I can't get enough of this 🤣😂pic.twitter.com/JbwVUIj9zY — The Sting (@TSting18) October 9, 2022

That’s better.

We’re with @brianmooore666.

It's not big and it's not clever, but I love this clip. https://t.co/99djkVPSBx — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 10, 2022

And it inevitably reminded us of this from a few years back …

Source Twitter @TSting18