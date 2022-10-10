Celebrity

2 minutes of nothing but Brian Blessed swearing is just the succour we needed right now (NSFW!)

Poke Staff. Updated October 10th, 2022

Here’s the escape from everything else going on that we needed right now, a 2-minute supercut of nothing but Brian Blessed swearing his noggin off.

That’s better.

We’re with @brianmooore666.

And it inevitably reminded us of this from a few years back …

READ MORE

Simply 17 outrageously entitled and unfair reviews that backfired in magnificent style

Source Twitter @TSting18