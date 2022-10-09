Weird World

This American Christian mum had a scarily bad take on the new Hocus Pocus film

Poke Staff. Updated October 9th, 2022

Jamie Gooch, a fundamentalist Christian mother from Texas, has gone viral for her warning to other parents about the dangers of letting their children watch Hocus Pocus 2. Yes – the PG-rated Disney film.

Here are the key points from her Facebook Post, which seems to have been deleted..

“Mommas, I feel a strong conviction to share a word with you. As Mothers and wives WE are the gatekeepers of our homes. Meaning whatever we allow in has a rightful place to reside and grow there because WE have given it permission.”

“With the release of Hocus Pocus 2 coming up, I would be wrong not to sound the alarm and warn you to protect your children. After all the whole movie is based on the harvesting of children’s souls so that witches may live on.”

“What is actually happening when we watch these films? What are we subjecting our minds to? What are we welcoming into the homes of our families?”

“It seems silly, right, that you would need to worry what is coming through your tv screen. It seems innocent. Until it’s not.”

“I say all of this because I too have fallen into the trap a time or two, and the spiritual warfare I had to endure because of my own ignorance I wish on no one.”

The sequel to the 1993 witchcraft-themed comedy was released at the end of September, prompting Gooch’s warning. She even spoke to a local TV station.

Her stance might go down a storm at QAnon meetings, but it got short shrift on Twitter.

To sum up –

READ MORE

‘GOP Jesus’ savagely but hilariously calls out the so-called Christians of right-wing America

Source @darafaye Image Screengrab