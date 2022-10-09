This American Christian mum had a scarily bad take on the new Hocus Pocus film

Weird World

Jamie Gooch, a fundamentalist Christian mother from Texas, has gone viral for her warning to other parents about the dangers of letting their children watch Hocus Pocus 2. Yes – the PG-rated Disney film.

Here are the key points from her Facebook Post, which seems to have been deleted..

“Mommas, I feel a strong conviction to share a word with you. As Mothers and wives WE are the gatekeepers of our homes. Meaning whatever we allow in has a rightful place to reside and grow there because WE have given it permission.” “With the release of Hocus Pocus 2 coming up, I would be wrong not to sound the alarm and warn you to protect your children. After all the whole movie is based on the harvesting of children’s souls so that witches may live on.” “What is actually happening when we watch these films? What are we subjecting our minds to? What are we welcoming into the homes of our families?” “It seems silly, right, that you would need to worry what is coming through your tv screen. It seems innocent. Until it’s not.” “I say all of this because I too have fallen into the trap a time or two, and the spiritual warfare I had to endure because of my own ignorance I wish on no one.”

The sequel to the 1993 witchcraft-themed comedy was released at the end of September, prompting Gooch’s warning. She even spoke to a local TV station.

Mother of 3 and Free Thinker, Jamie Gooch, is warning parents everywhere about the dangers of letting your children watch Hocus Pocus 2, a movie about the harvesting of the purity of children’s souls. 😐🥴 pic.twitter.com/H0TYfWucel — dara faye (@darafaye) October 5, 2022

Her stance might go down a storm at QAnon meetings, but it got short shrift on Twitter.

GET A LOAD OF THIS…🤣😭 https://t.co/l3uLsOlYL5 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 5, 2022

No one told this woman she was embarrassing herself on TV. https://t.co/Ad5B98Lszc — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 5, 2022

Waaaaaaaaaaaaaay too much time on her hands, has Jamie… https://t.co/LH5vK87YF9 — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 5, 2022

We gotta do a hard reset on local TV news in this country https://t.co/ieWvHA16UW — Paul Curst (@pblest) October 7, 2022

i want to be her for halloween pic.twitter.com/zEjcN8AagQ — matt (@mattxiv) October 8, 2022

MOM: I will not expose my children to witches harvesting blood sacrifices. ALSO MOM: Let's go eat the body and drink the blood of our zombie messiah, who died as a blood sacrifice. — Joseph Thomas (@1991_dnd) October 5, 2022

The gooch-lady is right, that’s not the movie you want to see for Satanic child sacrifice. For that, you want The Witch (2015) https://t.co/McpPnokAQw pic.twitter.com/HTi4vzYFMo — Anya Stanley (@BookishPlinko) October 7, 2022

To sum up –

“Sorry, kiddos, you can’t watch this movie made for children tonight because there are witches in it. Don’t want to expose you to any horror. Now grab your bulletproof backpacks, it’s time for school.” Great plan. — dara faye (@darafaye) October 5, 2022

Image Screengrab