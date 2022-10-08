Simply 17 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘This sign at my dog groomer’

(via)

2. ‘Somehow my new Adidas match the pattern of the carpet at my workplace. 🤔’

(via)

3. ‘Saw this in a boat shop today’

(via)

4. ‘1-Weak Reality’

(via)

5. ‘My dryer don’t seem to like me for some reason’

(via)

6. ‘Found this in the ceiling at work. Great job Chris’

(via)

7. ‘This made me laugh while at work today’



(via)

8. ‘Didn’t know you could destroy someone with a bot command’

(via)

9. ‘I’m embarrassed to say how many times I checked on my eggs before noticing the wrong burner was on’

(via)