9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2022

Like a good comeback? Good. Here are nine of the best from the last seven days.

1. ‘This “Local Guide” with 27 followers attempting to sway the masses …’

2. ‘Checkmate’

3. ‘Lickspittle: a person who behaves obsequiously to those in power’

4. ‘Thai massage review in small town NZ’

5. ‘Gun worship – Uniquely American’

6. “It’s not a U-turn, it’s a change of direction”.

7. ‘Listen here you little …’

8. ‘Darn millennials wanting to be able to have a living wage’

9. ‘Virtue Signalling’

