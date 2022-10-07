‘This is the most cat thing a cat could’ve done’
Funny podcaster Violet Benson has shared this clip of a cat’s misadventures in a poolhouse.
She wrote –
‘This is the most cat thing a cat could’ve done.’
She’s not wrong.
@violetbenson
Wtf
There’s a lot going on there, most of which was picked up by some of the 14 million viewers who took the time to comment.
Never mind the cat – what about the elephant in the room?
Actually, it’s a kitchen in the poolhouse. Obviously.
