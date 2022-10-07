Animals

Funny podcaster Violet Benson has shared this clip of a cat’s misadventures in a poolhouse.

She wrote –

‘This is the most cat thing a cat could’ve done.’

She’s not wrong.

There’s a lot going on there, most of which was picked up by some of the 14 million viewers who took the time to comment.

Never mind the cat – what about the elephant in the room?

Actually, it’s a kitchen in the poolhouse. Obviously.

