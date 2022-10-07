14 powerful responses to the possibility of winter blackouts

Politics

You’ll be aware that there’s a crisis relating to *spins wheel* INFLATION, *spins wheel again* MORTGAGES and *spins wheel again* THE NHS, but another crisis jostling for attention in a crowded field is in the energy industry.

The National Grid has shared its concerns that gas shortages, in the event of a cold winter, could affect electricity generation, leading to planned power cuts to conserve energy.

BREAKING: National Grid warns households could face three-hour power cuts this winter if Russia shuts off gas supplies and UK has a cold snap. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 6, 2022

During the leadership contest, Liz Truss was asked if she could rule out energy rationing. She did.

As the National Grid warn we could have regular blackouts this winter, here's a reminder of what Liz Truss said this summer when asked about the possibility of energy rationing. pic.twitter.com/xNYMMMg12R — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 6, 2022

Although the possibility of blackouts has been on the table for several weeks – and is far from inevitable – National Grid’s comments pushed it back into the limelight.

1.

The 'we had frost inside the windows, asbestos on our cereal and played football with rolled up barbed wire when I was growing up' Facebook crowd are going to wet themselves when they see this. https://t.co/KuTJceFs6x — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 6, 2022

2.

This is the sort of thriving, fracking-filled high growth economic nirvana I'm here for. Christ. https://t.co/W0ULNIh5zn — Brendan May (@bmay) October 6, 2022

3.

maybe insulating Britain wasn't a stupid idea https://t.co/YNYAgZbg1b — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 6, 2022

4.

You'd think the government might have launched an energy-saving campaign weeks ago, but like people are always saying: you underestimate Liz Truss at your peril. It must be more important to look anti the nanny state. Even though their business secretary, 53, still has a nanny https://t.co/yKIodKVLV9 — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 6, 2022

5.

National Grid, part of the Anti-Growth Coalition @secrettory12 … https://t.co/IlcUNW6xh4 — Nick the Wink (@nickTheWink) October 6, 2022

6.

My pie is cold https://t.co/MemdKYJlR9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2022

7.

8.

BREAKING: Liz Truss has signed an exciting post-Brexit trade deal with China to import candles in preparation for the winter blackouts 😍 — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) October 6, 2022

9.

Liz Truss says the chances of blackouts this winter are very slim & there's nothing to worry about. Buy candles, buy a fuck load of candles — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 6, 2022

10.

In a way we're lucky we won't be able to afford any food in the freezers that are going to defrost… https://t.co/ZZCNsU5QRB — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 6, 2022

11.

Another Brexit benefit: We get to cosplay the 1970s https://t.co/60TsfLowQ0 — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL 🎃 (@MrKenShabby) October 6, 2022

12.

I'll be OK… I'm getting fork handles! https://t.co/sOsO3HPOSr — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) October 6, 2022

13.

Due to the energy crisis, the light at the end of the tunnel has been switched off. https://t.co/BHvGNyIxy9 — june lewins (@joonloons) October 6, 2022

14.

I don't know about you but I'd call power cuts decidedly "Anti Growth" – under the watchful eye of @trussliz https://t.co/Q7ZNbRPPX4 — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) October 6, 2022

Still, every cloud …

If there's a God, this will coincide with the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special. https://t.co/16Qgb2L8zu — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE.🇺🇦 (@changed_gear) October 6, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

22 bright sparks react to the UK power cuts

Source Pippa Crerar Image Alexander Popov on Unsplash