This QT audience member’s response to Liz Truss ‘learning by her mistakes’ was 10/10
Thanks to the presence of Brian Cox and Piers Morgan it was always going to be a lively question time and there were plenty of standout moments.
There was Brian Cox, obviously …
“I just do not think she is the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her… so, I ain’t a fan”
Actor Brian Cox gives his verdict on Liz Truss’ premiership to date #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/oH44iP9kQh
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 6, 2022
And there was this moment Morgan owned Nadhim Zahawi.
..Zahawi blames Putin for everything
..Audience laughs#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/5t194Yape8
— UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) October 6, 2022
There was also a memorable moment when Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones MBE, ‘The Black Farmer’ businessman and former Tory party candidate, drew unlikely comparisons between Liz Truss and Winston Churchill.
🔥 Brian Cox absolutely destroys Liz Truss’s failing government on live TV.
The man is a national treasure. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Y661M2P3DP
— Olaf Stando 🌻 (@olafdoesstuff) October 6, 2022
And this audience member’s response, to the concept of a PM learning from her mistakes, is surely the only one you need.
This guy hit the nail on the head.
Liz Truss hasn’t got a mandate to represent us.#GeneralElectionNow #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/8Dzj0w4lS3
— Mike H (@mikoh123) October 6, 2022
Nailed it.
He should be PM. Okay he’s not been elected but neither was Truss.
— Malebolge ♿ #FreeMoradTahbaz (@DizzyD78) October 7, 2022
Source Twitter @mikoh123