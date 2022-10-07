Politics

This QT audience member’s response to Liz Truss ‘learning by her mistakes’ was 10/10

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2022

Thanks to the presence of Brian Cox and Piers Morgan it was always going to be a lively question time and there were plenty of standout moments.

There was Brian Cox, obviously …

And there was this moment Morgan owned Nadhim Zahawi.

There was also a memorable moment when Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones MBE, ‘The Black Farmer’ businessman and former Tory party candidate, drew unlikely comparisons between Liz Truss and Winston Churchill.

And this audience member’s response, to the concept of a PM learning from her mistakes, is surely the only one you need.

Nailed it.

