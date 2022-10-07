Philippa Perry asked people how they met and the amazing tales poured in – our 17 favourites

Celebrity

The fabulous writer and therapist Philippa Perry had a question for Twitter.

How did you meet your partner? — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) October 5, 2022

And it turns out – unlike us – not everyone meets their partner at work.

Lots of fabulous stories came pouring in – funny, sad, and occasionally properly jaw-dropping – and here are our 17 favourites, beginning with someone you’ll definitely have heard of.

1.

On the first day of my new job at The Times, I went to interview the same band he did, missed my train home, and he gave me his bed while he slept on the sofa. I was 17. I later found out he’d read my stuff, and had written me a fan-letter he’d been to shy to send. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 5, 2022

2.

When he photobombed a picture of me and Tony Benn at an anti-war rally in 2003 pic.twitter.com/eApqMVZmxD — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 5, 2022

3.

He asked me for directions, I gave him bad directions and he subsequently got lost. Then I encountered him again. Married him ten months later. This was 23 years and 10 months ago. Neither of us is lost any more x — Anna Vaught (@BookwormVaught) October 5, 2022

4.

I was working for a music tv show and he was plugging New Order, Primal Scream & the Cocteau Twins. We fell in love over the phone without knowing what we each looked like. We met in the flesh at a Neds Atomic Dustbin Gig at Subterranea & were smitten from that moment on. — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) October 5, 2022

5.

In my local pub a year ago. I am 76 and had just finished a month of radiotherapy for lung cancer. He is 83. I had been single since 1985 yet instantly knew he was special. We are to be married on my 77th birthday July 1st next year. — jean sawyer (@jeansaw40100958) October 5, 2022

6.

I recruited him for our uni Ultimate team; he apparently told his friend after we first spoke ‘she’s the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen’. we bonded when we drank 3 pints of cider out of an upturned disc for initiations. we’ve only just got together, 10 years later. pic.twitter.com/X1txcjcsdq — Grace 🌱 (@_gracelatter) October 5, 2022

7.

Star Trek club.

I was 19/20 , @tom10248 was 16. Told him to piss off when he asked me to buy him a drink at the bar .

Roll on 6 yrs, started flirty texting.

Out one Saturday night, talked him into coming to Belfast (he lived in Bangor.

That was 20yrs ago this December. — Elaine (@NotaBot1976) October 6, 2022

8.

I wandered into a stranger’s bedroom in my university halls, downed a bottle of their vodka, puked in their bin, & passed out on their bed.

He slept on the kitchen floor, & we met next morning.

We’ve been together 26 years — Laura (@Mum_Reader) October 5, 2022

9.