Philippa Perry asked people how they met and the amazing tales poured in – our 17 favourites
The fabulous writer and therapist Philippa Perry had a question for Twitter.
How did you meet your partner?
— Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) October 5, 2022
And it turns out – unlike us – not everyone meets their partner at work.
Lots of fabulous stories came pouring in – funny, sad, and occasionally properly jaw-dropping – and here are our 17 favourites, beginning with someone you’ll definitely have heard of.
1.
On the first day of my new job at The Times, I went to interview the same band he did, missed my train home, and he gave me his bed while he slept on the sofa. I was 17. I later found out he’d read my stuff, and had written me a fan-letter he’d been to shy to send.
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 5, 2022
2.
When he photobombed a picture of me and Tony Benn at an anti-war rally in 2003 pic.twitter.com/eApqMVZmxD
— Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 5, 2022
3.
He asked me for directions, I gave him bad directions and he subsequently got lost. Then I encountered him again. Married him ten months later. This was 23 years and 10 months ago. Neither of us is lost any more x
— Anna Vaught (@BookwormVaught) October 5, 2022
4.
I was working for a music tv show and he was plugging New Order, Primal Scream & the Cocteau Twins. We fell in love over the phone without knowing what we each looked like. We met in the flesh at a Neds Atomic Dustbin Gig at Subterranea & were smitten from that moment on.
— Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) October 5, 2022
5.
In my local pub a year ago. I am 76 and had just finished a month of radiotherapy for lung cancer. He is 83. I had been single since 1985 yet instantly knew he was special. We are to be married on my 77th birthday July 1st next year.
— jean sawyer (@jeansaw40100958) October 5, 2022
6.
I recruited him for our uni Ultimate team; he apparently told his friend after we first spoke ‘she’s the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen’.
we bonded when we drank 3 pints of cider out of an upturned disc for initiations.
we’ve only just got together, 10 years later. pic.twitter.com/X1txcjcsdq
— Grace 🌱 (@_gracelatter) October 5, 2022
7.
Star Trek club.
I was 19/20 , @tom10248 was 16. Told him to piss off when he asked me to buy him a drink at the bar .
Roll on 6 yrs, started flirty texting.
Out one Saturday night, talked him into coming to Belfast (he lived in Bangor.
That was 20yrs ago this December.
— Elaine (@NotaBot1976) October 6, 2022
8.
I wandered into a stranger’s bedroom in my university halls, downed a bottle of their vodka, puked in their bin, & passed out on their bed.
He slept on the kitchen floor, & we met next morning.
We’ve been together 26 years
— Laura (@Mum_Reader) October 5, 2022
9.
I was working ambulance hurt my ankle off road motorbiking, went to A&E, Nurse patched me up 1984,married her 1986….36 years later , she needed a new kidney I’ve just donated one of mine in a 3 way share,so here we are pic.twitter.com/LWIjGRPSOl
— john ridley (@yellowjonboy) October 5, 2022