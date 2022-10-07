Finnish PM Sanna Marin went viral with her no-nonsense solution for ending the war in Ukraine

Politics

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has gone wildly viral with her no-nonsense solution to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The clip features the PM being asked for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find an ‘off-ramp’ for Putin to avoid escalating the conflict to unimaginable levels.

Marin queried what was meant by off-ramp, to which the reporter replied: ‘A way out of the conflict.’ And this is what she had to say next (watched more than 1 million times as we write this).

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc — Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022

And here’s just a glimpse of the enormous reaction it generated.

This is leadership https://t.co/CYsWeOxixo — Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 7, 2022

The haha at the end was the cherry on top. What an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/FeqSuaIA1O — 🇺🇦 Валерія Voshchevska (@Val_Voshchevska) October 7, 2022

i don't need therapy. i can just watch this 5,000 times and heal. kiitos finland for @MarinSanna https://t.co/5NGRvNBM76 — максим.еріставі 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@maksymeristavi) October 7, 2022

I'm not a fan of @MarinSanna, but response is pure gold! https://t.co/LJvDAD9ycR — Petri Mäkelä (@pmakela1) October 7, 2022

Clear and to the point. …and we’re stuck with Liz Truss. https://t.co/TXY7SmMpZf — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 7, 2022

The thing about Finland is that when you ask a straight question you usually get a straight answer https://t.co/ukRXc2QYAt — Ronan Browne (@RonanBrownen) October 7, 2022

