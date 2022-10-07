Politics

Finnish PM Sanna Marin went viral with her no-nonsense solution for ending the war in Ukraine

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2022

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has gone wildly viral with her no-nonsense solution to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The clip features the PM being asked for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find an ‘off-ramp’ for Putin to avoid escalating the conflict to unimaginable levels.

Marin queried what was meant by off-ramp, to which the reporter replied: ‘A way out of the conflict.’ And this is what she had to say next (watched more than 1 million times as we write this).

And here’s just a glimpse of the enormous reaction it generated.

Source Twitter @RikhardHusu