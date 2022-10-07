Finnish PM Sanna Marin went viral with her no-nonsense solution for ending the war in Ukraine
Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has gone wildly viral with her no-nonsense solution to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The clip features the PM being asked for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find an ‘off-ramp’ for Putin to avoid escalating the conflict to unimaginable levels.
Marin queried what was meant by off-ramp, to which the reporter replied: ‘A way out of the conflict.’ And this is what she had to say next (watched more than 1 million times as we write this).
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc
— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022
And here’s just a glimpse of the enormous reaction it generated.
.@MarinSanna rocks. https://t.co/SRydBqaKi1
— John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) October 7, 2022
This is leadership https://t.co/CYsWeOxixo
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 7, 2022
The haha at the end was the cherry on top. What an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/FeqSuaIA1O
— 🇺🇦 Валерія Voshchevska (@Val_Voshchevska) October 7, 2022
I love her. https://t.co/wVggaYcgxF
— Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) October 7, 2022
i don't need therapy. i can just watch this 5,000 times and heal. kiitos finland for @MarinSanna https://t.co/5NGRvNBM76
— максим.еріставі 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@maksymeristavi) October 7, 2022
I'm not a fan of @MarinSanna, but response is pure gold! https://t.co/LJvDAD9ycR
— Petri Mäkelä (@pmakela1) October 7, 2022
Clear and to the point.
…and we’re stuck with Liz Truss. https://t.co/TXY7SmMpZf
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 7, 2022
The thing about Finland is that when you ask a straight question you usually get a straight answer https://t.co/ukRXc2QYAt
— Ronan Browne (@RonanBrownen) October 7, 2022
