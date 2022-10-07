People have been roasting this chicken dinner – because somebody should
The Rate My Plate – @ratemyplatenow – Twitter account allows people to give their verdict on the culinary offerings of others.
Some get a good review –
Cheese Salad by Lorraine pic.twitter.com/KIJSmVgr97
— Rate My Plate (@ratemyplatenow) October 4, 2022
Bacon & Mushroom Butty by Jonathan pic.twitter.com/xIBARbEGbU
— Rate My Plate (@ratemyplatenow) October 4, 2022
Others don’t go down all that well. Like this chicken dinner.
There were several bones of contention – the undercooked chicken, frozen roast potatoes and the desperate need for a bit of gravy. It got a thorough roasting – the picture, not the meal.
1.
Richard eats raw chicken.
And has not defrosted his Iceland Yorkies.
He’s going to be very sick if he eats his chicken.
It’s a solid 0/10 from me.
A crime against culinary skills. https://t.co/0UiQMAq9O0
— Jonathan (@Meester_Darthy) October 3, 2022
2.
My fellow Brits – learn to season.
Just put salt and pepper on everything if in doubt. https://t.co/VFIslIgHsh
— Andy (@PositivFuturist) October 3, 2022
3.
Chicken cooked under a heated debate https://t.co/aRhVj6LEWF
— Day (@Day89) October 3, 2022
4.
Richard that chicken is a travesty https://t.co/IQFnsuimt9
— Boo-urns 🎃 (@Sickgirl_75) October 3, 2022
5.
i know it tastes like water https://t.co/AjjttL2p60
— chai (@spaghettiwheat) October 3, 2022
6.
What's the phrase?
Oh yeah.
Loser, loser, chicken dinner. https://t.co/jII6Lhz6xP
— Jez Garrett (@craic_horse) October 3, 2022
7.
I have yet to stop laughing!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0NhFjUhtpx
— rob lewis (@roblewi18312021) October 3, 2022
8.
Nthats a sad fish… pic.twitter.com/MbApspQDfA
— Can I Have 2 Biscuits (@WillyWoollyman) October 6, 2022
9.
That chicken looks like it might get up and go for a walk any minute. https://t.co/FMvcv2B510
— Simon Robert Eaton 🦊💙 (@simmo_1977) October 3, 2022
10.
I wouldn't give that to the dog!
— Matt (@Matt42417739) October 3, 2022
11.
Arrest him https://t.co/HuYdf3azrG
— Joe Green🦉 (@JoeMGreen) October 3, 2022
12.
Richard should be ashamed! 😳 #Gravyanybody https://t.co/bpI1NtcTqy
— John Matthews (@UNDERCOVER_JM) October 3, 2022
13.
Beige https://t.co/DEb4mNvGxU
— Jonny 🇺🇦 (@dontforgetchaos) October 3, 2022
Richard Powell had a metaphor.
If Brexit were a meal 😞 https://t.co/AyLrCRASSw
— Richard Powell (@powelly18) October 4, 2022
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
This photo of a fry-up with PEAS left a very bad taste – only 5 responses you need
Source Rate My Plate Image Rate My Plate