Pics

People have been roasting this chicken dinner – because somebody should

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 7th, 2022

The Rate My Plate – @ratemyplatenow – Twitter account allows people to give their verdict on the culinary offerings of others.

Some get a good review –

Others don’t go down all that well. Like this chicken dinner.

There were several bones of contention – the undercooked chicken, frozen roast potatoes and the desperate need for a bit of gravy. It got a thorough roasting – the picture, not the meal.

Richard Powell had a metaphor.

Source Rate My Plate Image Rate My Plate