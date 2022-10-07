People have been roasting this chicken dinner – because somebody should

Pics

The Rate My Plate – @ratemyplatenow – Twitter account allows people to give their verdict on the culinary offerings of others.

Some get a good review –

Cheese Salad by Lorraine pic.twitter.com/KIJSmVgr97 — Rate My Plate (@ratemyplatenow) October 4, 2022

Bacon & Mushroom Butty by Jonathan pic.twitter.com/xIBARbEGbU — Rate My Plate (@ratemyplatenow) October 4, 2022

Others don’t go down all that well. Like this chicken dinner.

There were several bones of contention – the undercooked chicken, frozen roast potatoes and the desperate need for a bit of gravy. It got a thorough roasting – the picture, not the meal.

1.

Richard eats raw chicken.

And has not defrosted his Iceland Yorkies.

He’s going to be very sick if he eats his chicken. It’s a solid 0/10 from me.

A crime against culinary skills. https://t.co/0UiQMAq9O0 — Jonathan (@Meester_Darthy) October 3, 2022

2.

My fellow Brits – learn to season. Just put salt and pepper on everything if in doubt. https://t.co/VFIslIgHsh — Andy (@PositivFuturist) October 3, 2022

3.

Chicken cooked under a heated debate https://t.co/aRhVj6LEWF — Day (@Day89) October 3, 2022

4.

Richard that chicken is a travesty https://t.co/IQFnsuimt9 — Boo-urns 🎃 (@Sickgirl_75) October 3, 2022

5.

i know it tastes like water https://t.co/AjjttL2p60 — chai (@spaghettiwheat) October 3, 2022

6.

What's the phrase?

Oh yeah. Loser, loser, chicken dinner. https://t.co/jII6Lhz6xP — Jez Garrett (@craic_horse) October 3, 2022

7.

I have yet to stop laughing!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0NhFjUhtpx — rob lewis (@roblewi18312021) October 3, 2022

8.

Nthats a sad fish… pic.twitter.com/MbApspQDfA — Can I Have 2 Biscuits (@WillyWoollyman) October 6, 2022

9.

That chicken looks like it might get up and go for a walk any minute. https://t.co/FMvcv2B510 — Simon Robert Eaton 🦊💙 (@simmo_1977) October 3, 2022

10.

I wouldn't give that to the dog! — Matt (@Matt42417739) October 3, 2022

11.

12.

13.

Richard Powell had a metaphor.

If Brexit were a meal 😞 https://t.co/AyLrCRASSw — Richard Powell (@powelly18) October 4, 2022

