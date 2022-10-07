Americans have been sharing things about America that the rest of the world needs to hear – 23 stateside shoutouts

Life

It all started when Redditor CheckPlease54 asked this.

“Americans of Reddit, what is something the rest of the world needs to hear?”

And it got Americans sharing things about America – and sometimes not about America

– that the rest of the world really does need to hear. And a very fascinating read it was too.

Here are our favourites.

1.

‘We drive cars because public transportation is non-existent for most people.

‘I live 10 minutes out in the country from my nearest town and 30-45 minutes from the nearest city. I have to have a car or else I’m not getting anywhere.’

brokendowndryer

‘God I wish people understood this one more.

‘Not all Americans WANT to be car dependent. In fact, cities that had streetcars often ripped the tracks up to make way for cars. Ford being an American, having interest in infrastructure, and furthering car dependence had a huge part to play in the way cities/towns were built from then on.’

MayorSpaghetti

2.

‘Our national parks are breathtaking.’

Playful_Fold4385

‘Can confirm. I’m from Ireland and I went to Yosemite in July. Hiked up to El Capitan and Glacier point, it was the most beautiful scenery I’ve ever seen. Probably the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen ever!’

TheRoyalWithCheese92

3.

‘It’s not that we don’t want to visit other countries – it’s that for the majority of Americans, Canada and Mexico are a day or two drive away, and paying over $1,000 to get a round-trip ticket overseas isn’t something a lot of people can justify buying.’

RHess19

‘Also, vacation time is a luxury and most people can’t get a week or two off at a time.’

MultiRachel

4.

‘Ya’ll are getting fat too. We’re not even in the top 10 anymore.’

JoeMorgue

5.

‘Animals in Yellowstone will kill you.’

iatetokyo2

6.

‘Water should always be free at restaurants.’

HenzoH

7.

‘We hate our politicians as much as non-Americans do. We do indeed have a few good ones trying to do the right thing but they are heavily outnumbered by both people/votes and money.’

Blackops606

8.

‘Guys, charging to use the public bathroom is weird.’

batcaveroad

9.

‘Some of us do know our geography.’

soul_hyacinths

‘Damn right. What kind of idiot can’t tell a square from a circle?’

Mizar97

10.

‘Bison are NOT to be petted. Stay far away from them.’

Archeign

11.

‘You can ski and surf on the same day in California.’

Optimus0ne

12.

‘We HATE the size of that gap space in our bathroom door stalls too.’

ReadyFredyy