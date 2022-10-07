25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and we’ve been spoilt for choice with this week’s funny tweets.

Give yourself a five-minute break and find some new favourites.

1.

Cute animal videos may be turning me vegetarian. Off the menu so far: donkeys, sugar gliders, and bumblebees born without wings. — Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) October 3, 2022

2.

[Visiting a Cybercafe for the first time] Me: one internet please — inkedupandsonic (@sonictyrant) October 3, 2022

3.

My dad in 1990: You can't believe everything you read. Think and figure things out for yourself My dad in 2022: Joe Biden is 3 lizards in a trenchcoat — Inspirational Templates (@mynamehear) October 2, 2022

4.

5.

me: you can get hurt when you don’t listen. daddy and I watched a show last night about a kid who lost his eye because he was being bad 6: what happened?! me: well, he stole a dragon but that’s not the point — mom🦇mom🎃mom👻mom💀mom (@notmythirdrodeo) October 3, 2022

6.

Celebrities are like we’re just like you then they name their kids Fruitcake and Archipelago. — Andi (@smiles_and_nods) October 3, 2022

7.

I like Avril’s version better pic.twitter.com/rHaX3itqFb — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) October 6, 2022

8.

boss makes a dollar

i make a dime

thats why i make babybel cheese wax crab

on company time pic.twitter.com/DX32ieaKYy — ★ sad fat dog ★ (@doglesbian) October 4, 2022

9.

Not to victim blame but why did you bring a needle into a haystack in the first place — dj fuck (@eggshellfriend) October 4, 2022

10.

HR said that me trying to woo a colleague with a banjo is not what "challenge yourself in the workplace" actually meant. — Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) October 3, 2022

11.

me: umm actually that’s Frankenstein’s Monster friend: oh my bad *puts down energy drink* Frankenstein: don’t sweat it bro — luke warm tweets (@lukejarret) October 2, 2022

12.