25 favourite funny tweets of the week
It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and we’ve been spoilt for choice with this week’s funny tweets.
Give yourself a five-minute break and find some new favourites.
1.
Cute animal videos may be turning me vegetarian. Off the menu so far: donkeys, sugar gliders, and bumblebees born without wings.
— Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) October 3, 2022
2.
[Visiting a Cybercafe for the first time]
Me: one internet please
— inkedupandsonic (@sonictyrant) October 3, 2022
3.
My dad in 1990: You can't believe everything you read. Think and figure things out for yourself
My dad in 2022: Joe Biden is 3 lizards in a trenchcoat
— Inspirational Templates (@mynamehear) October 2, 2022
4.
honestly, i need both: pic.twitter.com/lVGXQqdcjG
— NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) October 2, 2022
5.
me: you can get hurt when you don’t listen. daddy and I watched a show last night about a kid who lost his eye because he was being bad
6: what happened?!
me: well, he stole a dragon but that’s not the point
— mom🦇mom🎃mom👻mom💀mom (@notmythirdrodeo) October 3, 2022
6.
Celebrities are like we’re just like you then they name their kids Fruitcake and Archipelago.
— Andi (@smiles_and_nods) October 3, 2022
7.
I like Avril’s version better pic.twitter.com/rHaX3itqFb
— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) October 6, 2022
8.
boss makes a dollar
i make a dime
thats why i make babybel cheese wax crab
on company time pic.twitter.com/DX32ieaKYy
— ★ sad fat dog ★ (@doglesbian) October 4, 2022
9.
Not to victim blame but why did you bring a needle into a haystack in the first place
— dj fuck (@eggshellfriend) October 4, 2022
10.
HR said that me trying to woo a colleague with a banjo is not what "challenge yourself in the workplace" actually meant.
— Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) October 3, 2022
11.
me: umm actually that’s Frankenstein’s Monster
friend: oh my bad *puts down energy drink*
Frankenstein: don’t sweat it bro
— luke warm tweets (@lukejarret) October 2, 2022
12.
An interesting development in the Kim <> Kanye saga pic.twitter.com/oN2Ktmb0c3
— Kristen (@kristenstockdal) October 5, 2022