This American gun worshipper’s rant got both barrels and it’s a most entertaining read

This isn’t the first entertaining takedown we’ve featured of an American gun devotee passionately defending their right to bear arms. But it might be the wordiest.

‘Gun worship – Uniquely American,’ said SillyChallenge7366 over on Reddit (you’ll probably have to zoom in to read it).

‘Love the way blunt instruments and knives are casually lumped in with “car accidents.”

allothernamestaken ‘And entirely redundant seeing as my car is a blunt instrument that I also happen to strap knives to.’

CharmedConflict ‘Every democratic president is taking away all their guns, none ever do. Let that sink in.’

DMMMOM ‘There is actually studies that show any time a Dem is in office, NRA starts their propaganda, and their donations, as well as gun and ammo sales sky rocket. Every business and large political party does this. We use politics to keep people manipulated and confused.’

Greggin_91 ‘There’s nothing I hate more than the argument of “criminals don’t follow the law.” ‘No f-cking shit sherlock, murderers and rapists don’t follow the law, you wanna make those legal too? Like I’m all for trying to keep your right to bear arms but make at least a half decent argument for f-cks sake.’

