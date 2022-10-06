The takedown of this AI art is harsh but very funny

Life

We don’t know a huge amount about AI art but we do know that it prompts a lot of debate about whether it’s proper art or not. So a lot like art, then.

We mention it because this comeback just went viral on Reddit and while it’s surely too harsh, it’s also very funny.

‘AI failed to predict murder,’ said Redditor pimpstimpy.

The person responsible (for the comeback, not the AI art) later tweeted: ‘Oh dear … this zinger is about to blow up. I went too hard. lol.

Hello, i’m an artist. Working away on an unannounced sci fi/space western comic. No microwaves involved💖.’

And it prompted just the debate you’d expect.

‘1.5 hours, hard working man.’

Eldenspring99 ‘Making AI that actually makes good pictures isn’t easy afaik. This dude is murdering themselves by doing this.’

Not_Like_Equals_Gay ‘It’s pretty cool and useful, but it’s not the same as human art and people need to get over that.’

WillNewbie ‘So is it time to ask the age old and still annoying question of ‘what is art?’.’

MightyToker ‘Art is based on the principle of communication. An artist that produces “art” strive to communicate something with their work, would it be a story, an emotion, an opinion, an experience. That’s why so many cryptic works are exposed at art galleries.’

ItsTimeToSaySomthing ‘We KNOW what art is–It’s paintings of horses!’

green_speak

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/pimpstimpy