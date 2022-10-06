Entertainment

Shotgun Wedding, the new film starring Jennifer Lopez, will hit TV screens early next year, and the trailer takes a turn that has had people’s heads spinning.

We’d say they don’t make them like that anymore, but they never made them like that. If that’s the trailer, the film should be a hell of a ride.

When J.Lo shared it on Twitter, the crazy snippet quickly caught people’s attention,

I guarantee you will not predict the absolutely bonkers turn this trailer takes 56 seconds in pic.twitter.com/lM1lZ8Oyju — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 4, 2022

It's a movie where I'll need to go to the off-licence to buy the requisite amount of bottles of scotch – roughly 25 – I'll need to drink whole to even consider the possibility of watching it. https://t.co/yQfOafD6Rz — Ian Hall (@Ian64) October 5, 2022

This movie better be as good as this trailer https://t.co/QWKYRbTjY7 — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) October 5, 2022

Jennifer Coolidge with a machine gun just feels right https://t.co/rmBLtjGm7C — ScaryBlahBlah 🎃👻👽 (@DaveyBlahBlah) October 5, 2022

As a student I pondered writing a screenplay that deliberately changed genre every 10 minutes, producing a wildly traumatising tonal range. Anyway, watch this https://t.co/pQotYkcJsD — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 4, 2022

I'll go further — the first 56 seconds genuinely made me want to give up on cinema. Then, it took a turn that left me howling with laughter that woke up my wife who came out of the bedroom pissed at me until I showed her the trailer. Now it's must-watch for both of us. https://t.co/9gafIkPXmP — Cole Haddon (@colehaddon) October 4, 2022

Screw it I’m in https://t.co/M2OZikTeMR — Joe Starr (@joestarr187) October 4, 2022

this entire movie will have been worth it just for this one scene https://t.co/5j6I1etRg4 pic.twitter.com/e9o3c5CJq8 — joem 🌸 (@binunjing) October 5, 2022

It’s a lot to live up to.

How could any movie live up to this trailer tho? https://t.co/ZNoq410KeT — Godspeed You! Middle-Aged White Guy (@dccarles) October 5, 2022

The film will be released on Prime on the 27th of January next year.

Source Prime Video Image Screengrab