Repair shop sign of the day

In an innovative and frankly niche twist on our occasional series ‘sign of the day’, repair sign of the day was a clear winner.

‘Saw this in a boat shop today,’ said snurfy75 over on Reddit.

We’re pretty sure that can be applied to many trades and professions (and probably has).

‘$20 extra to watch and ask questions is probably a great deal.’

twohedwlf ‘Flat $20 sure. But $20/hr, depending on the time it takes, no thanks.’

TheHuskinator ‘I love how the 175/hr quote ends with a tally of exclamation marks. Brilliant.’

pratikdas79 ‘And the capitalized P in help … it irks me.’

OoWeeOoKillerTofu ‘The $145 and hour might be the best bargain here. ‘You get to ask questions and learn how to diagnose and repair a boat. Plus, you get to make sure hours aren’t being padded into the total. Though asking questions will probably slow things down as well. ‘But where else can you get a professional tutor for $20 an hour?’

Stay-Thirsty

Source Reddit u/snurfy75