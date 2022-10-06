Repair shop sign of the day
In an innovative and frankly niche twist on our occasional series ‘sign of the day’, repair sign of the day was a clear winner.
‘Saw this in a boat shop today,’ said snurfy75 over on Reddit.
We’re pretty sure that can be applied to many trades and professions (and probably has).
‘$20 extra to watch and ask questions is probably a great deal.’
twohedwlf
‘Flat $20 sure. But $20/hr, depending on the time it takes, no thanks.’
TheHuskinator
‘I love how the 175/hr quote ends with a tally of exclamation marks. Brilliant.’
pratikdas79
‘And the capitalized P in help … it irks me.’
OoWeeOoKillerTofu
‘The $145 and hour might be the best bargain here.
‘You get to ask questions and learn how to diagnose and repair a boat. Plus, you get to make sure hours aren’t being padded into the total. Though asking questions will probably slow things down as well.
‘But where else can you get a professional tutor for $20 an hour?’
Stay-Thirsty
READ MORE
Source Reddit u/snurfy75