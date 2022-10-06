Life

Repair shop sign of the day

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2022

In an innovative and frankly niche twist on our occasional series ‘sign of the day’, repair sign of the day was a clear winner.

‘Saw this in a boat shop today,’ said snurfy75 over on Reddit.

We’re pretty sure that can be applied to many trades and professions (and probably has).

‘$20 extra to watch and ask questions is probably a great deal.’
twohedwlf

‘Flat $20 sure. But $20/hr, depending on the time it takes, no thanks.’
TheHuskinator

‘I love how the 175/hr quote ends with a tally of exclamation marks. Brilliant.’
pratikdas79

‘And the capitalized P in help … it irks me.’
OoWeeOoKillerTofu

‘The $145 and hour might be the best bargain here.

‘You get to ask questions and learn how to diagnose and repair a boat. Plus, you get to make sure hours aren’t being padded into the total. Though asking questions will probably slow things down as well.

‘But where else can you get a professional tutor for $20 an hour?’
Stay-Thirsty

Comeback of the day

Source Reddit u/snurfy75