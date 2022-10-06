News

Krishnan Guru-Murthy turned Truss’s ‘anti-growth coalition’ back on the government and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2022

Liz Truss unveiled the Tories’ latest ‘bogeyman’ in her first Conservative party conference speech as PM – the ‘anti-growth coalition’.You can read our 33 favourite responses to whatever the hell she was trying to get at here.

We especially liked this moment from Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s interview with Edward Argar MP, cabinet office minister and paymaster general, about ‘anti-growth’ and Brexit.

Boom.

And here’s just a fraction of the love people had for him.

Last word to @krishgm.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog