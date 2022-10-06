Krishnan Guru-Murthy turned Truss’s ‘anti-growth coalition’ back on the government and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

News

Liz Truss unveiled the Tories’ latest ‘bogeyman’ in her first Conservative party conference speech as PM – the ‘anti-growth coalition’.You can read our 33 favourite responses to whatever the hell she was trying to get at here.

We especially liked this moment from Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s interview with Edward Argar MP, cabinet office minister and paymaster general, about ‘anti-growth’ and Brexit.

Guru-Murthy: Because of Brexit, British growth is much lower that it would have been, it is you, this government, who are the anti growth coalition. Argar: We need to be focused on delivering growth. pic.twitter.com/OCu9YKXiZX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 5, 2022

Boom.

And here’s just a fraction of the love people had for him.

Well said Krishnan. We are in a very difficult economic position, a situation seriously exacerbated by this administration’s Brexit fantasy. That fantasy has become a continuing nightmare. — Tony Speight 🇺🇦 Stand with Ukraine (@TonySpeight1) October 5, 2022

It’s the little sideways glances, he knows full well he’s talking bollox https://t.co/Mi61yU7f7z — Stuart Giddings (@stuwittt) October 6, 2022

Thank goodness there’s a journalist out there who isn’t frightened to spell it out to these truth twisters in government. Hats 🎩 off to @krishgm — Lady Lynn of Yorkshire 💙 🐟3.5% resist 🇪🇺 (@Lynnclow) October 5, 2022

The TORIES are the anti-growth coalition https://t.co/G92NwFkc5z — abi100 (@abi1005) October 5, 2022

Oh Krishnan scores a direct hit!! Well done Sir — Andrew Scott 💙💙🇺🇦 (@scottandrew444) October 5, 2022

Last word to @krishgm.

Who is the real ‘anti-growth coalition’ ? https://t.co/2Sluajo7qM — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 5, 2022

