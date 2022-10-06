Elon Musk trolled Garry Kasparov over Ukraine and was schooled into next week

Celebrity

You might have read about Elon Musk’s Twitter poll about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for which the word ‘misguided’ is woefully appropriate.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

It prompted no end of criticism as you might imagine, including this fabulous response from Russian grandmaster and former world chess champion, Garry Kasparov.

This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage & sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin's bloody war. https://t.co/63rmDmqTzb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 3, 2022

Who are you to reward years of Putin's war crimes with Ukrainian blood and land? To declare done what evil crimes must be undone? It is not too late to delete this and say you were high. Please do. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 3, 2022

Rebutting the known fallacies: 1) Ukraine was neutral in 2014 and Russia attacked & occupied it, invading again this year. Never again. 2) The greatest nuclear threat comes from concessions to Putin, not standing up to him. 3) The only real peace will be when Russia is defeated. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 3, 2022

4) Legitimizing the change of national borders by force is the way of dictators, not the free world. 5) Ukrainian people and territory are not baubles to be traded or sold by third parties, let alone to a dictatorship committed to their ethnic cleansing and slaughter. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 3, 2022

Musk wasn’t leaving it there, obviously, and had this question for Kasparov.

We gave Starlinks to Ukraine & lost $80M+ in doing so, while putting SpaceX & myself at serious risk of Russian cyberattack. What have you done besides tweet? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

And we’re very glad he did because no end of people were happy to respond on the grandmaster’s behalf and this person surely said it best.

I think Garry knows a little bit about putting himself at risk pic.twitter.com/FMmFRYw3tE — Jon Colverson (@JJC1138) October 4, 2022

Kasparov, in case you didn’t know, has previously been jailed for speaking out against Putin, first in 2007, and was later beaten up by police at a 2012 protest before fleeing the country a year later.

Checkmate.

The exchange later went viral on Reddit and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘This is especially dumb, because Kasparov’s anti-Putin stance and protests have been incredibly well documented over the years. ‘You have to not know who Kasparov is (and really, who doesn’t?) to not have known that.’

Crimson_Clouds ‘Elon just keeps digging that hole 😂’

CJCKit ‘Elon just desperate to stay relevant I see. As always.’

Doughspun1 ‘Elon is the dumbest “smart” person I’ve ever seen.’

jlord42069

