Elon Musk trolled Garry Kasparov over Ukraine and was schooled into next week

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2022

You might have read about Elon Musk’s Twitter poll about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for which the word ‘misguided’ is woefully appropriate.

It prompted no end of criticism as you might imagine, including this fabulous response from Russian grandmaster and former world chess champion, Garry Kasparov.

Musk wasn’t leaving it there, obviously, and had this question for Kasparov.

And we’re very glad he did because no end of people were happy to respond on the grandmaster’s behalf and this person surely said it best.

Kasparov, in case you didn’t know, has previously been jailed for speaking out against Putin, first in 2007, and was later beaten up by police at a 2012 protest before fleeing the country a year later.

Checkmate.

The exchange later went viral on Reddit and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘This is especially dumb, because Kasparov’s anti-Putin stance and protests have been incredibly well documented over the years.

‘You have to not know who Kasparov is (and really, who doesn’t?) to not have known that.’
Crimson_Clouds

‘Elon just keeps digging that hole 😂’
CJCKit

‘Elon just desperate to stay relevant I see. As always.’
Doughspun1

‘Elon is the dumbest “smart” person I’ve ever seen.’
jlord42069

