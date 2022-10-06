This cringeworthy pun accidentally raised a really good question
A Redditor name u/Gamer_Asylum shared this unashamed dad joke on r/funny.
My friend sent me a pic of these SPAM blockers at a local grocery store.
What people think of his pun is one matter – but Reddit users had another issue altogether.
How much spam was stolen for the store to do this?
AlcareruElennesse
That price alone is a steal.
Agile-Advisor6839
So they put the Spam inside to keep their plastic bins from being stolen? Smart.
SignificantTwister
How does this prevent theft? Isn’t it a free cereal container?
imposterpill
Seattle Capitol Hill QFC did this for a while… that didn’t stop the SPAM thieves. Now, if you want SPAM, you have to go to a counter and request.
Bongressman
u/MettaMorphosis saw the writing on the wall. Or the noodles in the lock-box.
Pretty soon individual packages of Instant Ramen are gonna be locked up.
But this exchange gets our award.
Who steals spam?
deadstar420
The Spamburglar.
Solid_Snark
Oh, and u/Anony_mouse202 is the runner-up.
Report OP for posting spam.
