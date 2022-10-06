This cringeworthy pun accidentally raised a really good question

Pics

A Redditor name u/Gamer_Asylum shared this unashamed dad joke on r/funny.

My friend sent me a pic of these SPAM blockers at a local grocery store.

What people think of his pun is one matter – but Reddit users had another issue altogether.

How much spam was stolen for the store to do this?

AlcareruElennesse

That price alone is a steal.

Agile-Advisor6839

So they put the Spam inside to keep their plastic bins from being stolen? Smart.

SignificantTwister

How does this prevent theft? Isn’t it a free cereal container?

imposterpill

Seattle Capitol Hill QFC did this for a while… that didn’t stop the SPAM thieves. Now, if you want SPAM, you have to go to a counter and request.

Bongressman

u/MettaMorphosis saw the writing on the wall. Or the noodles in the lock-box.

Pretty soon individual packages of Instant Ramen are gonna be locked up.

But this exchange gets our award.

Who steals spam?

deadstar420 The Spamburglar.

Solid_Snark

Oh, and u/Anony_mouse202 is the runner-up.

Report OP for posting spam.

Source r/funny Image r/funny