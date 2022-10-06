Animals

Once upon a time, there were three bears – and a hammock

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2022

A clip of some bears trying to master the art of getting into a hammock has resurfaced months after it first went viral.

The three bears – not those ones – in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, first achieved fame in October of last year when their Smoky Mountains antics were shared on Facebook, but plenty of people missed it first time around and came late to the party via this tweet from Buitengebieden.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

Finally, it’s not just bears who struggle with hammocks.

Source @buitengebieden