Once upon a time, there were three bears – and a hammock

Animals

A clip of some bears trying to master the art of getting into a hammock has resurfaced months after it first went viral.

The three bears – not those ones – in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, first achieved fame in October of last year when their Smoky Mountains antics were shared on Facebook, but plenty of people missed it first time around and came late to the party via this tweet from Buitengebieden.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

My students in action. https://t.co/A18t6sXn5A — Timothy Huyer (@tim4hire) October 5, 2022

Life can be so difficult at times! https://t.co/YUw4q9u3YL — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) October 5, 2022

Crypto investors trying to make a profit 📈 during this bear market. https://t.co/815GQR20Gt — Dr. Nesly Clerge DC (@DrClergeDC) October 5, 2022

This is me trying to navigate through life on a daily basis 😂 https://t.co/y3tz3nbnDZ — Jules 🌿 (@Willowbiscuit) October 5, 2022

I present to you, the Three Stooges https://t.co/ckh7s5B7UQ — TroutmasterFlex (@TroutmasterFIex) October 5, 2022

Finally, it’s not just bears who struggle with hammocks.

I have the same hammock problems https://t.co/FK0Dqc4eo6 pic.twitter.com/pdnR3D5Yws — Beth Matuga (@BethMatuga) October 5, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

People love how this honey farmer turned thieving bears into a focus group

Source @buitengebieden Image Screengrab