Twitter

28 of the funniest tweets about parenthood

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2022

All children are individuals – even identical twins – but there are certain experiences that are common to the majority of parents. We’ve gathered some funny tweets about parenting, and some of you will relate hard.

Even if you don’t have kids of your own, these tweets are very funny.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2