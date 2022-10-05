This massage therapist’s takedown of a customer who wouldn’t keep his underwear on was simply perfect

Life

This massage therapist’s response to a male customer who wouldn’t keep his underwear on has just gone viral on Reddit because it really wasn’t messing around (warning: contains a description of inappropriate sexual behaviour).

‘Thai massage review in small town New Zealand,’ said RemarkableOil8 who shared it over on Reddit.

It’s in response to a two-star review with no comment, just in case you’re wondering.

That’s not all he deserved, obviously, but it’s a very satisfying start.

‘The owner is in the wrong business. What a wordsmith.’

n0OOop ‘There is an electric massager for instances like this, it’s called a Taser.’

008Zulu ‘Damn it’s been a long time a real murder like this was posted.’

lordpanda ‘Murdered to infinity. The owner just cancelled several of his reincarnations.’

n0OOop

There was also this.

‘I have a Thai background and the misogyny and prejudice I receive from some men are astounding. It doesn’t always happen, but it happens more than enough times I can count in my life time. ‘The sex tourism industry doesn’t help. No matter how well educated we are, it seems that we are almost always seen as prostitutes or online brides seeking for opportunities that apparently in their eyes we can’t afford ourselves. ‘This man is a good example of the stuff women like us deal with far too often in our life time.’

plopssy

And this.

‘Man, I feel absolutely awful for that masseuse massage therapist… Absolutely nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody goes to work expecting to have to deal with this shit. ‘They legit should have pressed charges against this person. I’d maybe be willing to look past it if the dude tried it once – maybe he got the wrong idea due to all sorts of stupid jokes and movie gags etc. Shit happens, it sucks – apologize, fix your pants and leave/finish the massage. ‘If this is legit, that guy is an absolute cockwomble.’

1lluminist

