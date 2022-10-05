This is why you shouldn’t speak in front of a blue screen, Liz Truss

Politics

Unlike Theresa May back in the day, Liz Truss didn’t suffer any background malfunctions when she delivered her first speech as prime minister at the Tory party conference on Wednesday.

But she did make the mistake of speaking in front of a blue screen, which was gleefully seized upon by an independent group of Labour-supporting graphic designers who go by the name of @LabourDesign on Twitter.

And what a great job they did …

Political tip! Don't stand in front of a bluescreen if you're in the middle of crashing the country pic.twitter.com/PcuMMNwxxj — Labour Party Graphic Designers (@LabourDesign) October 5, 2022

Beautifully done!

And they didn’t stop there.

Requisite Star Wars edit pic.twitter.com/xqWMquLqjO — Labour Party Graphic Designers (@LabourDesign) October 5, 2022

Peter Jackson Director's Cut pic.twitter.com/w877mDIO0G — Labour Party Graphic Designers (@LabourDesign) October 5, 2022

In short …

You absolute legends. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 5, 2022

Follow @LabourDesign on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Sooz Kempner’s Liz Truss speech was so much better than the real thing

Source Twitter @LabourDesign