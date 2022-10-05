Politics

This is why you shouldn’t speak in front of a blue screen, Liz Truss

Poke Staff. Updated October 5th, 2022

Unlike Theresa May back in the day, Liz Truss didn’t suffer any background malfunctions when she delivered her first speech as prime minister at the Tory party conference on Wednesday.

But she did make the mistake of speaking in front of a blue screen, which was gleefully seized upon by an independent group of Labour-supporting graphic designers who go by the name of @LabourDesign on Twitter.

And what a great job they did …

Beautifully done!

And they didn’t stop there.

In short …

