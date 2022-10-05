Politics

Thérèse Coffey’s conference speech was a literal snoozefest – 12 zZzingers

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2022

The Conservative Party Conference slogan ‘Getting Britain Moving’ couldn’t have been less apt when the new Health Secretary and Deputy PM, Thérèse Coffey, made her speech on Tuesday.

Her Jackanory tone clearly soothed the audience, despite their average age appearing to be somewhere north of 60, and tweeters simply couldn’t resist the open goal.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source @PravG Image Screengrab