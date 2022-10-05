Thérèse Coffey’s conference speech was a literal snoozefest – 12 zZzingers

Politics

The Conservative Party Conference slogan ‘Getting Britain Moving’ couldn’t have been less apt when the new Health Secretary and Deputy PM, Thérèse Coffey, made her speech on Tuesday.

Her Jackanory tone clearly soothed the audience, despite their average age appearing to be somewhere north of 60, and tweeters simply couldn’t resist the open goal.

1.

The death of a political party, filmed up close for the first time ever. It’s like an Attenborough film about extinction. pic.twitter.com/ktSjrJzNtW — Brendan May (@bmay) October 4, 2022

2.

British Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey is putting audience members to sleep with her speech. Literally… https://t.co/ndhgwNJlOf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2022

3.

Oh God! So Coffey is the new sleeping tablet … stronger than Coffee … as for the guy bottom right eating ear wax … doubtless testing the new treatment for rickets, which will be making a big comeback after a few months more of this lot https://t.co/Ae1tXWFq7k — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 4, 2022

4.

They’re just attending to keep warm https://t.co/yWPJZq1vdG — Rebecca (@CandidaCanBeFun) October 4, 2022

5.

Finally a health secretary who promotes healthy sleep pic.twitter.com/lXWKCDZjV8 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2022

6.

Take a close look at the people who decided that I should be Prime Minister and it suddenly all makes sense.#CPC22pic.twitter.com/FH7s5Dvx4a — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 4, 2022

7.

8.

What you see when you do a show at the Underbelly Bristo Square on a hot day to people who have been in the beer gardens for five hours and couldn’t get in to see the TV comic in the venue next to yours. pic.twitter.com/30hq6qN0J2 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 4, 2022

9.

Good to see the House of Lords has attended conference. https://t.co/4MlBWWRY3L — Barrister's Horse (@BarristersHorse) October 4, 2022

10.

11.

It's quite the vibe here pic.twitter.com/FLRy6xOxNE — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 4, 2022

12.

People are talking about whether to put their heating on or not and these bastards clearly have theirs cranked up to 45. pic.twitter.com/F9ftomfFWS — cluedont (@cluedont) October 4, 2022

We’ll just leave this here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Watch this Tory minister’s excruciating reverse ferret after Piers Morgan recapped her response

Source @PravG Image Screengrab