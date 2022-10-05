Entertainment

Sooz Kempner did Liz Truss’s conference speech and totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2022

If you haven’t already watched Liz Truss’s first Tory party conference speech as prime minister then don’t bother, obviously.

Instead enjoy comedian Sooz Kempner’s take on the nascent PM’s big moment, a far more rewarding watch.

Took us back a few days to when Sooz did this.

From the cutting room floor …

Here’s just a flavour of how much people loved it.

Source Twitter @SoozUK