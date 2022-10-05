Sooz Kempner did Liz Truss’s conference speech and totally nailed it

Entertainment

If you haven’t already watched Liz Truss’s first Tory party conference speech as prime minister then don’t bother, obviously.

Instead enjoy comedian Sooz Kempner’s take on the nascent PM’s big moment, a far more rewarding watch.

Liz Truss’ Conservative Party conference speech. pic.twitter.com/rzPMjlJB28 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 5, 2022

Took us back a few days to when Sooz did this.

Exclusive footage of Liz Truss appearing on BBC local radio this morning. pic.twitter.com/cHnruWhcJu — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 29, 2022

From the cutting room floor …

Twitter has a 2mins20secs maximum for videos so I had to cut this: “I remember what it was like as a young girl to be dismissed in Thatcher’s Britain. They said “you’re just a Lib Dem who hates the monarchy”. Well look at me now I’m definitely still the Prime Minister I think.” — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 5, 2022

Here’s just a flavour of how much people loved it.

I heard @drewbear84 laughing in the other room and thought "ah, @SoozUK must have posted her parody then" https://t.co/SQgJrRzmlT — Matty Medlyn-with-yr-innards 🎃 (@mattymedlyn) October 5, 2022

The stiff robotic rhythm is on point 😂 — dillon reece (@_d1llon) October 5, 2022

Magnificent. Sooz best yet https://t.co/EW72lB2VjR — Claire McNab (@2legged) October 5, 2022

“Tear out their hearts” 🤣🤣 — Cratig (@Cratig) October 5, 2022

"The corgis ate Kwasi's homework and that made the budget really shit" is the take on the budget I needed today https://t.co/tCdi9ZfM20 — Melissa Surgey (@MelissaSurgey) October 5, 2022

Sooz should become Liz’s speechwriter, because this is better than anything Truss has ever muttered. https://t.co/T0vzOiEnvK — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) October 5, 2022

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @SoozUK on Twitter here!

That was a crazy turnaround, it would have been quicker if @Greenpeace hadn’t livened things up somewhat, GO ON, GREENPEACE! If you have enjoyed this Truss speech you can throw me a cuppa at https://t.co/tbqBxkiQQj — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 5, 2022

Source Twitter @SoozUK