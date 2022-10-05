Liz Truss has been banging on about growing a pie again – 18 showstopping reactions

Politics

Liz Truss has made her keynote speech to conference and it was warmly received in the hall. It’s a bit like saying “Little Tommy completed his finger-painting and his mother thinks he’s an artistic prodigy.”

The energy and response in the hall is so falsely delirious and brittle. Like they'd just seen the Messiah, rather than a floundering politician deliver a mediocre speech. Rees-Mogg afterwards: "I don't think we are divided. The response was overwhelming." They're in trouble. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 5, 2022

Liz Truss’s speech, a summary: ‘When I was growing up & the Tories were in power, things were bad, and things have been bad these last years, when the Tories have been in power’ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 5, 2022

Big queues for Liz Truss’s conference speech, as hundreds of people slept through the night following Thérèse Coffey’s. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 5, 2022

She rolled out one of her favourite – and most baffling – phrases.

"We need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice" PM Liz Truss says the UK economy hasn't grown "for too long" https://t.co/F0kS35QKEk pic.twitter.com/CTxOLDL0cS — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 5, 2022

Paul Hollywood wasn’t available for comment, but the PM won’t be getting a handshake from these people.

What grows faster, pies or concrete? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 5, 2022

YOU CAN'T GROW PIES. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) October 5, 2022

Lunch soon. Might grow a pie. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 5, 2022

Liz Truss again saying she wants to "grow the pie", you can't grow a pie Liz. If it was possible I would have a whole field of them — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 5, 2022

we are in our fourth week of a prime minister who thinks you can grow pies — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 5, 2022

Liz Truss back to saying 'we need to grow the pie'. Does she have a magic pie tree? Is she making No.10 aides bury crumbs from Greggs in the garden? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 5, 2022

If it was possible to grow a pie I would have been living off the land a long time ago — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 5, 2022

