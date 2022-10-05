Politics

Cross ‘Kwarteng blames the Queen’s death for the budget’ off your Tory excuse bingo card

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2022

Somewhere in the shady corners of Whitehall, a Tory minion gave a weary pull on the wheel of excuses, then watched in growing concern as it flew past ‘the previous Labour government‘, ‘Covid‘, ‘Woke lefties‘, and ‘Greedy minimum-wage workers‘.

With dark foreboding, they reached for their phone, took a photo of the result and WhatsApped it to their boss – the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, who opened the message, gave a knowing nod and did this –

It’s the only scenario that makes any kind of sense.

