Joe Heenan did this with a Wispa and it’s the best bit of Liz Truss’s speech bar none

Politics

Aside from that Greenpeace protest, there wasn’t too much of note in Liz Truss’s first speech to the Tory party conference.

And the best bit was surely when comedian Joe Heenan did this with a Wispa Gold, although you wouldn’t have appreciated it if you’d been in the conference hall, obviously.

I tried to tempt her with a Wispa Gold but she wasn't interested pic.twitter.com/nMTwHgHfyZ — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 5, 2022

Magnificent stuff! We can’t stop watching, and we never thought we’d say that about Truss.

That was careless. — Oonagh (@Okeating) October 5, 2022

Should have put it in a pie. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 5, 2022

Certainly Truss was doing a lot of looking far left and far right (insert your own joke here). Blame it on the autocues.

Certainly Truss was doing a lot of looking far left and far right (insert your own joke here). Blame it on the autocues.

I'm bored in the car waiting for my daughter so here's Christopher Walken doing the Top Cat theme tune pic.twitter.com/IIGlFmyC2T — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 7, 2021

The funniest bit of Greenpeace’s Truss protest was when they pulled out the second banner

