Joe Heenan did this with a Wispa and it’s the best bit of Liz Truss’s speech bar none

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2022

Aside from that Greenpeace protest, there wasn’t too much of note in Liz Truss’s first speech to the Tory party conference.

And the best bit was surely when comedian Joe Heenan did this with a Wispa Gold, although you wouldn’t have appreciated it if you’d been in the conference hall, obviously.

Magnificent stuff! We can’t stop watching, and we never thought we’d say that about Truss.

Certainly Truss was doing a lot of looking far left and far right (insert your own joke here). Blame it on the autocues.

