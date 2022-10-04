This Ukrainian ambassador had the best (NSFW) response to Elon Musk’s Twitter poll on annexed areas of Ukraine

Celebrity

Over on Twitter Elon Musk – stick with us, please – thought it would be a good idea to do a poll about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Specifically, about the four occupied regions that Moscow has falsely annexed after what it called referendums.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

And as you might imagine it prompted no end of replies from people telling him exactly what he could do with his poll.

Elon, you’re a cool guy and thanks for the Starlink but it’d be so very wonderful if you were to carry out votes on things that you know about. We don’t carry out votes on apartheid and Nelson Mandela. — KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 3, 2022

Can’t wait to read your one-tweet solutions for Israel/Palestine and Gondor/Mordor please — Leonid Volkov (@leonidvolkov) October 3, 2022

Hey, @elonmusk, are you kidding me? You are a billionaire and you have nobody to proofread your tweets? Here you are. This one is on the house… pic.twitter.com/brq1OLlTh2 — Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) October 3, 2022

. @elonmusk, being Ukrainian I saw you as a explorer of our future, hi-tec and space. Now you are just a disappointment of the year. Being one of the most influential people on Earth you have no right to decide the fate of other nations and their country’s borders. — Igor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) October 3, 2022

This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage & sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin's bloody war. https://t.co/63rmDmqTzb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 3, 2022

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

But our favourite and surely the most straight-talking response came from Ukraine’s outgoing – and outspoken – ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk.

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

Electric.

Ukrainian ambassador to Germany. Absolutely priceless. https://t.co/Z60Fwyqmqd — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 3, 2022

Ukraine's German ambassador is pretty blunt. Something tells me he's familiar with the German words fachidiot (an expert in some areas, an idiot in others) and backpfeifengesicht (a face made for slapping). https://t.co/byOLUAqYPN — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) October 3, 2022

A very rare example of an Ambassador using less than ambassadorial language. 100% justified. https://t.co/smb43l5MbX — Nomadpossum 🐟🇬🇷 🇦🇺 (@nomadpossum) October 3, 2022

