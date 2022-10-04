Celebrity

This Ukrainian ambassador had the best (NSFW) response to Elon Musk’s Twitter poll on annexed areas of Ukraine

Poke Staff. Updated October 4th, 2022

Over on Twitter Elon Musk – stick with us, please – thought it would be a good idea to do a poll about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Specifically, about the four occupied regions that Moscow has falsely annexed after what it called referendums.

And as you might imagine it prompted no end of replies from people telling him exactly what he could do with his poll.

But our favourite and surely the most straight-talking response came from Ukraine’s outgoing – and outspoken – ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk.

Electric.

Source Twitter @MelnykAndrij