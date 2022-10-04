This list of takedowns banned by the New Zealand parliament is a treasure trove of ‘rare insults’

Pics

Over on Reddit wolfbutterfly42 went viral with this selection of insults that New Zealand parliamentarians are banned from calling each other.

‘Imagine getting owned so hard parliament decides nobody can ever use that insult again,’ they said.

And it got even better when fellow Redditor best_of_badgers shared a link to a full list of phrases classed as ‘unparliamentary language’ by the NZ parliament.

And it’s an absolute treat (together with the year in which the phrases were banned). Some of them clearly require a little bit more context but, anyway, here goes.

1933 Blow-fly minded

Financial Frankenstein

Shrewd old bird 1936 Fungus farmer

Pipsqueak

Stonewalling 1943 Members hated the sight of khaki

Retardate worm 1946 Clown of the House

Idle vapourings of a mind diseased

I would cut the honourable gentleman’s throat if I had the chance

Quasi-parsonical

Skite 1949 His brains could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides

Hoey

Humbugs

Hypnotised rabbits 1954 Bluebird 1957 Kind of animal that gnaws holes

Trained seals 1959 Kookaburra

Member not fit to lick the shoes of the Prime Minister 1963 Energy of a tired snail returning home from a funeral

Member a vicious woman

Sits on his behind 1966 Labour Party is dominated by an outside body

Shut up yourself, you great ape

Snotty nosed little boy

You are a cheap little twerp

Ridiculous mouse 1969 Commo (allowed)

Duck shoving

Like a snail leaves a slime behind him 1974 Scuttles for his political funk hole (allowed)

Soft-soaping (allowed)

Could go down the Mount Eden sewer and come up cleaner than he went in

Dreamed the bill up in the bath

Greasy hands

Grubby little man

Intestinal fortitude

Low style

Mealy mouthed

Slinking off to another part of the House

Frustrated warlord 1977 John Boy

Silly old moo

Racist

Sober up 1980 Ayatollah

Ditch the bitch

Fascist dictator

Heil Zeig

Marxist or neo-Marxist

Member for Pretoria

Merv the Swerve

Papanui Parrot

Quigley Wiggly

The Arapawa Goat

Which is your favourite?

‘I feel this is really a very roundabout way of creating a best roasts list.’

Vonbalthier ‘Yep, these are gold.’

Pha1anx43 ‘I’m going to steal those and use them on my co workers.’

motornedneil “We couldn’t finished the project on time, Kate has the energy of a tired snail returning home from a funeral.” ‘It just works.’

Fomentatore “Idle vapourings of a mind diseased” sounds like one hell of a metal album.’

Virus5572 ‘Let the brain spin and spin ‘Let the brain spin and spin ‘Let the brain spin and spin ‘In the peanut ‘SHELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.’

thisismysailingaccou

