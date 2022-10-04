The Daily Mail took a leaf out of the Liz Truss playbook and made a massive U-turn

Entertainment

They can push the interest rate through the roof, crash the pound, be photographed partying during a lockdown, trail 33 points behind Labour in the polls and u-turn on a sixpence, but there’s nothing that signals the death knell of a Tory PM quite like being torn down on the front page of the Daily Mail.

That time has come for Liz Truss – one day short of a month since she got the job.

Anyone who has been paying attention could see the significance.

The time between unwarranted praise of a new leader and the inevitable “time to fuck off now” campaign is getting shorter and shorter pic.twitter.com/GStBMwATMe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2022

Looks like Liz Truss isn’t the only one for turning… This is her first critical Daily Mail front page, which feels like a moment. pic.twitter.com/DAqxIwGZQJ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 3, 2022

Quite the three-part story pic.twitter.com/8psPWvaslq — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) October 3, 2022

How it started…. how it's going pic.twitter.com/MfHkFVNepw — Roland Smith 🇺🇦 (@rolandmcs) October 4, 2022

BREAKING: Even the front page of The Daily Mail is sticking the boot into Liz Truss now. She'll be a goner soon x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) October 3, 2022

\When you had made plans to spend the Kwarteng windfall before it evaporated … https://t.co/l69qypw5Mo — Locke (@jlz0z) October 3, 2022

Save this front page. On one side: The #DailyMail being shaken to its core. One the other side: The #dogwhistle….to distract its "readers" as they choke on their breakfast. Dacre must be downing the whiskey and staying up all night. 'Cause his id is showing. Wow….. https://t.co/FELrbpnpLU — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) October 3, 2022

You can smell the panic https://t.co/Un0tZXwWU5 — Mark 🇺🇦 (@quigonsmith) October 4, 2022

People buy these things… https://t.co/IimGbtZYN4 — Pete Lewis (@PLewis1975) October 4, 2022

Worst honeymoon ever! — Angry Soba (@angrysoba) October 4, 2022

Finally, the Guardian’s night editor rolled out the red carpet for the Johnny-come-lately.

Welcome to the party, pal. https://t.co/mtSwD1j4qk — Richard Preston (@richardpreston_) October 3, 2022

