The Daily Mail took a leaf out of the Liz Truss playbook and made a massive U-turn
They can push the interest rate through the roof, crash the pound, be photographed partying during a lockdown, trail 33 points behind Labour in the polls and u-turn on a sixpence, but there’s nothing that signals the death knell of a Tory PM quite like being torn down on the front page of the Daily Mail.
That time has come for Liz Truss – one day short of a month since she got the job.
Tuesday's Daily Mail: Get a grip!
— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022
Anyone who has been paying attention could see the significance.
1.
The time between unwarranted praise of a new leader and the inevitable "time to fuck off now" campaign is getting shorter and shorter
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2022
2.
Looks like Liz Truss isn't the only one for turning… This is her first critical Daily Mail front page, which feels like a moment.
— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 3, 2022
3.
Quite the three-part story
— James Withers (@JamesRWithers) October 3, 2022
4.
How it started…. how it's going
— Roland Smith 🇺🇦 (@rolandmcs) October 4, 2022
5.
BREAKING: Even the front page of The Daily Mail is sticking the boot into Liz Truss now. She'll be a goner soon x
— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) October 3, 2022
6.
When you had made plans to spend the Kwarteng windfall before it evaporated
— Locke (@jlz0z) October 3, 2022
7.
Save this front page.
On one side: The #DailyMail being shaken to its core.
One the other side: The #dogwhistle….to distract its "readers" as they choke on their breakfast.
Dacre must be downing the whiskey and staying up all night.
'Cause his id is showing.
Wow….. https://t.co/FELrbpnpLU
— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) October 3, 2022
8.
more accurate…
— Sir Charles Fourier (@FourierCharles) October 3, 2022
9.
Not exactly a ringing endorsement #Trussonomics
— Mike Lanchin (@mlanchin) October 3, 2022
10.
You can smell the panic
— Mark 🇺🇦 (@quigonsmith) October 4, 2022
11.
People buy these things…
— Pete Lewis (@PLewis1975) October 4, 2022
12.
Worst honeymoon ever!
— Angry Soba (@angrysoba) October 4, 2022
Finally, the Guardian's night editor rolled out the red carpet for the Johnny-come-lately.
Welcome to the party, pal.
— Richard Preston (@richardpreston_) October 3, 2022
