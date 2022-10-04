Entertainment

The Daily Mail took a leaf out of the Liz Truss playbook and made a massive U-turn

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 4th, 2022

They can push the interest rate through the roof, crash the pound, be photographed partying during a lockdown, trail 33 points behind Labour in the polls and u-turn on a sixpence, but there’s nothing that signals the death knell of a Tory PM quite like being torn down on the front page of the Daily Mail.

That time has come for Liz Truss – one day short of a month since she got the job.

Anyone who has been paying attention could see the significance.

Finally, the Guardian’s night editor rolled out the red carpet for the Johnny-come-lately.

