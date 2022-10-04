12 reality checks for the Sun columnist insisting that a £150k salary isn’t all that rich

Politics

Despite the government’s u-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, economists point out that the policies announced in the mini-budget still favour those earning high salaries, with the £150k figure causing much debate.

Tories will simultaneously be '£150,000 a year isn't a lot actually' and 'you can feed a family of 6 for 70p a week if you bulk-buy Tesco own-brand crunchy dirt and gravel with insects when it's reduced to clear, I don't know what you're complaining about' — Laura Amalasunta Gazzoli 🏳️‍🌈 (@LauraAmalasunta) October 3, 2022

Sun columnist and author, Tony Parsons had a problem with the characterisation of people on a £150,000+ salary as ‘super rich’, so he set everyone straight with a tweet – because that always goes well.

Tweeters had some thoughts – and they weren’t afraid to share them.

1.

If you think £150,000 isn't an absolutely fucking massive salary compared to what most people earn, perhaps YOU need to get out more, because you apparently haven't met a normal person in decades https://t.co/lRg5WSNMr4 — Red Sky At Night 🇺🇦 (@redskyatnight) October 3, 2022

2.

If you are a nurse on £30k , paying for parking , facing extortionate rent and having to go to a foodbank to survive – pretty more would suggest this tweet is shoved where the sun don't shine — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 3, 2022

3.

They're super rich compared to people who can't afford to put the heating on, Tony x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) October 3, 2022

4.

Weird how the Venn diagram of people claiming "£150k per annum isn't that much" while also claiming "£334 per month in benefits is plenty" is a circle. — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) October 3, 2022

5.

It's 7 times my salary. So if I doubled my salary, I would count myself as well off. If I tripled it, I would feel rich. So x7 is super rich to me. If you don't feel rich living on £150k, you're not budgeting well enough. — Queen of Scotties (@RedWoman1552) October 3, 2022

6.

I do think that people earning £150,000 a year are super rich – and I get out plenty. https://t.co/lBKVYytueC — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 3, 2022

7.

To 'earn' £150,000 pounds per annum comfortably puts you in top 2% of British earners with liability for income tax and the top 1% of the population as a whole. That feels comfortably like describing 'the super rich' of a national society to me. Get out more Tony. https://t.co/tfKar1xrEK — Ewan Gibbs (@ewangibbs) October 3, 2022

8.

Well since you lot seem to think train drivers on 56k a year are "greedy", I fail to see the logic in this statement 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/AFafeTloxC — Bassman (@LidsBass) October 3, 2022

9.

The entire genre of 'I'm not actually rich because I don't have a Coutts bank account, a lambo, private yacht, or live in Monaco' is deeply embarassing for anybody engaged in it. https://t.co/OqqI4dfLoV — John Lubbock (@jwsal) October 3, 2022

10.

Where should someone ‘get out’ to in order to understand what the reality of £150,000 a year is like? You should stay in more, focus on your writing and get it to make sense. — Greg Herriett (@greg_herriett) October 3, 2022

11.

I love petty rich people being like no u don't understand how expensive my life is because of the stupid choices I make trying to emulate richer people — Timothy is fucking delicious (@Waffle_Otter) October 3, 2022

12.

Gotta love a man of the people. https://t.co/dauYXeexIH — Emma Burnell BUY TICKETS TO TRIGGERED (@EmmaBurnell_) October 3, 2022

To paraphrase Mr. Parsons –

Earning over five times the average UK salary doesn't make you rich, you foolish peasants https://t.co/KMZf2bLrvP — Rob (@Glitterbeard_) October 3, 2022

