12 reality checks for the Sun columnist insisting that a £150k salary isn’t all that rich
Despite the government’s u-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, economists point out that the policies announced in the mini-budget still favour those earning high salaries, with the £150k figure causing much debate.
Tories will simultaneously be '£150,000 a year isn't a lot actually' and 'you can feed a family of 6 for 70p a week if you bulk-buy Tesco own-brand crunchy dirt and gravel with insects when it's reduced to clear, I don't know what you're complaining about'
Sun columnist and author, Tony Parsons had a problem with the characterisation of people on a £150,000+ salary as ‘super rich’, so he set everyone straight with a tweet – because that always goes well.
Tweeters had some thoughts – and they weren’t afraid to share them.
1.
If you think £150,000 isn't an absolutely fucking massive salary compared to what most people earn, perhaps YOU need to get out more, because you apparently haven't met a normal person in decades https://t.co/lRg5WSNMr4
2.
If you are a nurse on £30k , paying for parking , facing extortionate rent and having to go to a foodbank to survive – pretty more would suggest this tweet is shoved where the sun don't shine
3.
They're super rich compared to people who can't afford to put the heating on, Tony x
4.
Weird how the Venn diagram of people claiming "£150k per annum isn't that much" while also claiming "£334 per month in benefits is plenty" is a circle.
5.
It's 7 times my salary. So if I doubled my salary, I would count myself as well off. If I tripled it, I would feel rich. So x7 is super rich to me. If you don't feel rich living on £150k, you're not budgeting well enough.
6.
I do think that people earning £150,000 a year are super rich – and I get out plenty. https://t.co/lBKVYytueC
7.
To 'earn' £150,000 pounds per annum comfortably puts you in top 2% of British earners with liability for income tax and the top 1% of the population as a whole. That feels comfortably like describing 'the super rich' of a national society to me. Get out more Tony. https://t.co/tfKar1xrEK
8.
Well since you lot seem to think train drivers on 56k a year are "greedy", I fail to see the logic in this statement 🤷♂️ https://t.co/AFafeTloxC
9.
The entire genre of 'I'm not actually rich because I don't have a Coutts bank account, a lambo, private yacht, or live in Monaco' is deeply embarassing for anybody engaged in it. https://t.co/OqqI4dfLoV
10.
Where should someone ‘get out’ to in order to understand what the reality of £150,000 a year is like?
You should stay in more, focus on your writing and get it to make sense.
11.
I love petty rich people being like no u don't understand how expensive my life is because of the stupid choices I make trying to emulate richer people
12.
Gotta love a man of the people. https://t.co/dauYXeexIH
To paraphrase Mr. Parsons –
Earning over five times the average UK salary doesn't make you rich, you foolish peasants https://t.co/KMZf2bLrvP
