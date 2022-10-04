This snappy dressing question got even snappier comebacks

Pics

Over on r/CleverComebacks, u/Imaginary_Animal8887 has shared a screenshot that meets the brief.

That was good, but it wasn’t the only comeback in town. Redditors had their own reasons for not dressing like that 24/7.

I dressed like this for a while and got called pretentious and weird. So I stopped dressing like this.

Homemade-sushi

Humidity and dry cleaning.

lulai_00

24/7 would be day and night. Can I be comfortable at night in bed trying to sleep at least?

revtim

What’s stopping you? Everyone calling you a pompous douche for dressing like this every day.

kaysquay

I don’t belong in a barber shop quartet.

Iswearatkids

Also that’s just way too much effort. You are lucky if I’m matching.

CoalMineInTheCanary

I don’t have a permanent metal rod up my ass to pull off that posture.

KrazieAlcihilicFlow

In fact, u/bubbaliciouswasmyfave went a little further.

I’m single, work from home and get all me groceries delivered… why the f*ck would I even get dressed?

Source r/clevercomebacks