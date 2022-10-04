The internet cheered this NSFW response to a canvassing anti-vax councillor

Pics

A Redditor named u/tool6913ca has shared some entertaining but NSFW smart doorbell footage. Luckily, it has audio.

He explained –

My gf’s anti-vax city counselor [sic] came to her door today…

He looked like he might have heard that message before. Reddit users metaphorically cheered.

She sounds like she doesn’t take shit from anyone. You better stay on your best behaviour op.

Mightymophinmisery

Boom, right to the point and then closing the door right away. That is the perfect textbook way to get rid of someone.

El_Qanadian

Soul left his fucking body. Ruthless! (but deserved)

FandomMenace

It is 2022. We’ve been through 2.5 years of a harrowing pandemic. If you’re still in Camp Antivaxx, after all this, you’re never going to change and I don’t have any patience left for you.

Geekboxing

Your gf has the right idea.

Gatecreeper88

Good job! London hospitals are still over capacity because of nincompoops like him. The two year wait for my surgery has sucked because of people like that. She was much kinder than I would have been.

imnotaloneyouare

There was some sympathy – but this first response made an even better case for not going down that road.

Can’t argue with that.

