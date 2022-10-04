We’re not saying Liz Truss has hit a new low but Tim Farron just owned the PM on Twitter

Politics

There are many measures of how Liz Truss is performing since she succeeded Boris Johnson last month.

There’s the reception she’s given by her fellow MPs and her performance opposite Keir Starmer at PMQs, of course, and most obviously the opinion polls where Labour has just posted a record lead.

New Comres poll has the largest Labour lead they have ever recorded. LAB: 50% (+7)

CON: 25% (-4)

LDEM: 11% (-1)

GRN: 3% (-1)

SNP: 3% (-2) pic.twitter.com/05EFJcIeXp — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 3, 2022

But very possibly a better indicator of any of those is when you end up owned by Tim ‘remind me again who he is?’ Farron.

The former Lib Dem leader has been piling on the likes after he said this on Twitter.

Farron to agent Truss: you might need to tone it down a bit now, it all looks a little too obvious, some people are beginning to suspect… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 4, 2022

For shame.

He tried something similar back in July but while we get the Far Side gag, obviously, we’re still trying to work out what he was adding to it.

Farron to agent Truss: ‘the cat has entered the washing machine – repeat – the cat has entered the washing machine..’ pic.twitter.com/0gmejP2Rz5 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 20, 2022

Worked better second time.

Top level trolling https://t.co/DnEbST5JGt — The Secret Civil Servant (@SecCivServ) October 4, 2022

This would be funny if Truss wasn't laying waste to everything she touches https://t.co/eUYAgIJEOf — Tea And Oranges 💙 (@lucacoleman999) October 4, 2022

And just in case you were wondering what other sort of stuff you can find on Farron’s Twitter feed …

Just seen a red squirrel, so not everything is terrible. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) September 28, 2022

