We’re not saying Liz Truss has hit a new low but Tim Farron just owned the PM on Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated October 4th, 2022

There are many measures of how Liz Truss is performing since she succeeded Boris Johnson last month.

There’s the reception she’s given by her fellow MPs and her performance opposite Keir Starmer at PMQs, of course, and most obviously the opinion polls where Labour has just posted a record lead.

But very possibly a better indicator of any of those is when you end up owned by Tim ‘remind me again who he is?’ Farron.

The former Lib Dem leader has been piling on the likes after he said this on Twitter.

For shame.

He tried something similar back in July but while we get the Far Side gag, obviously, we’re still trying to work out what he was adding to it.

Worked better second time.

And just in case you were wondering what other sort of stuff you can find on Farron’s Twitter feed …

