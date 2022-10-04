The verdict is in on the bridezilla who had a server ejected for wearing make-up

Life

Reddit’s r/AmITheAsshole is a space for people to get a public verdict on their behaviour. They tell their story and Redditors vote on whether they’ve been an asshole or not. Simple.

One woman summed up her moral dilemma with this heading –

AITA for kicking a server out of my wedding?

It’s a longish read, but worth it for the drama.

I(25f) and my Husband (30M) and I got married last Friday. We planned our dream wedding down to our dream catering company. The wedding was beautiful – after the pictures we headed to our cocktail hour, and that’s when I saw her. My guests were all told to wear dark colors so my husband and I stood out, I also asked my guests to wear minimal makeup. I had assumed that applied to the staff too. The server (19ishf) had on clearly too much eyeliner. she also had diamond studs in her ears a flashy ring, and one of those ugly nose studs. The staff’s uniform was a black long-sleeved shirt but on her, it was too low cut and her pants were far too tight. It was super distracting. she was walking around serving drinks and talking to my guests. I asked another member of the staff to speak to their boss. When their boss came out I pointed out the server and asked that she be dealt with cause she was super distracting. Their boss apologized and called the server back into the kitchen. Not even an hour later the server was back out serving food for dinner. I called the boss over again and asked if the server could work in the back or go home. Her boss said they were short-staffed tonight so she would see what can be done. After a couple of hours of not seeing her, I saw the server again behind the bar. I called the boss out one last time and told her if the server didn’t leave I would be calling the cops. The boss finally relented and told the girl to go home. My husband and mother-in-law said I was acting crazy and that I probably got a poor college kid fired over nothing. My mother and MOH said it’s my wedding so I can do as I please. It’s my wedding and I don’t want someone over-shining me and the server should know she’s at work and not dress up so much. I do feel kind of bad because she was pretty young. Am I the asshole?

Well, then. That’s quite the tale – and the reactions weren’t what we’d presume the bride would have liked.

She threatened to call the police! Because a person turned up for and did their job. Could you imagine that conversation!! In what universe would the police turn up to arrest a person for doing their job while wearing jewellery and checks notes having boobs….

IknowwhatIsaw

OP spent her own wedding freaking out that a young server in a uniform may have outshone her. What a waste of energy.

ErnestBatchelder

My dream wedding is for everyone else to look like shit.

Babbles-82

This bride is going to be a story they all tell for the rest of time “Remember when that bride cared more about Cindy than her own new husband!?!?

gracemrrubyroses

In case you hadn’t already guessed, Redditors judged her to be the asshole.

Tweeters seemed to agree.

AITA for kicking a server out of my wedding? https://t.co/4LuqMRiQJH pic.twitter.com/WT4lbPwomG — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_online) September 28, 2022

More red flags here than a National Day parade in Beijing. YTA. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) September 28, 2022

OP was going to CALL THE POLICE over some make up and facial piercings????? There is so much wrong with her I don’t even know where to start. pic.twitter.com/EAtCO0JVmZ — Jen (@such_hockey_wow) September 28, 2022

I wish they'd called her bluff. "911? Yes, I'm the bride and there's a woman here outshining me." pic.twitter.com/l6sm1DjYJb — Emmy Cthulhu Harris (@Dumily_Chambers) September 28, 2022

If a server outshines you virtue of eyeliner and some small jewelry, are you dressed in a potato sack and wearing eyeliner applied with a lump of coal? Asking guests to wear dark colours and minimal make-up was already a portent for this utter bridezilla freak-out. Total TA — Sophia Jetta (@Wer_ko_der_ko) September 28, 2022

A Reddit user named u/helpfubdthispkeas recognised the scenario and posted these updates.

As u/ladybird2223 commented –

Wow! So perfect wedding was not so perfect and OP needed to deflect.

Quite sad, really. Still an asshole, though.

