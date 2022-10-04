Politics

Beth Rigby’s brutal opening question for Liz Truss is a magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 4th, 2022

Liz Truss has had such a torrid time since entering Downing Street that she might be the first PM to skip the honeymoon period and go straight to the acrimonious divorce.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby thought she’d lay on the line just how bad Truss’s nascent premiership has been in her first question to the beleaguered PM, and it’s quite the watch.

Bravo!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And if you’re in the mood for more, here’s the whole thing in three parts courtesy of @BestForBritain.

And you can follow @BethRigby on Twitter here.

