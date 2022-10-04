Beth Rigby’s brutal opening question for Liz Truss is a magnificent watch

Politics

Liz Truss has had such a torrid time since entering Downing Street that she might be the first PM to skip the honeymoon period and go straight to the acrimonious divorce.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby thought she’d lay on the line just how bad Truss’s nascent premiership has been in her first question to the beleaguered PM, and it’s quite the watch.

If you watch anything to today. Let it be this. The opening sequence of @BethRigby interview with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Beth demonstrating the courage we would all wish for, if ever faced with Truss. Nonetheless, truly one of the most cutting interview openings in years. pic.twitter.com/McabUaKmKl — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 4, 2022

Bravo!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Just watched the Beth Rigby interview with Truss. Brutal. Absolutely brutal. Truss appears to be getting worse at this before our eyes. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) October 4, 2022

I thought I’d had a bad week when I got a parking ticket, my boiler packed up and a friend blew me out. Hearing Truss’ week condensed like this, I shall now revise my idea of what a bad week looks like….. pic.twitter.com/uANS8qL8ka — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) October 4, 2022

Beth Rigby is tearing strips off Liz Truss. She’s going to be the most short-lived PM ever isn’t she? — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) October 4, 2022

Just watching the Truss interview with Beth Rigby. How on earth did she get elected. We are well and truly fucked 😡😡😡😡😡 — Yvonne Burdett for PM (@YvonneBurdett3) October 4, 2022

Beth Rigby on @SkyNews going straight for the jugular with Truss, taking no shit whatsoever. 'Rishi woz Right' 'You've lost control of your party' 'Voters are tired of a lack of honest answers' It's fucking painful, cringey and the Tories need to make an intervention now. — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🐟 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) October 4, 2022

Not even a flicker of an emotion from Liz Truss as Beth Rigby, to her credit, reels off a list of the catastrophic failures of the new Truss government. pic.twitter.com/8ef9yMy3Tr — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) October 4, 2022

"I've delivered in very difficult circumstances" – Liz Truss to Beth Rigby No, you've just delivered very difficult circumstances.#ToriesOut89 #ConservativesOut — 🏛️GOV2.UK (@GOV2UK) October 4, 2022

And if you’re in the mood for more, here’s the whole thing in three parts courtesy of @BestForBritain.

There is genuinely no way to clip the car crash interview that Truss just had with the brilliantly persistent @BethRigby. So here is all of it in three parts. ~AA PART 1 BR: "You don't accept that you've had a bad start."

PM: "I've always been clear this would be difficult." pic.twitter.com/fnYw9gpT7v — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 4, 2022

There is genuinely no way to clip the car crash interview that Truss just had with the brilliantly persistent @BethRigby. So here is all of it in three parts. ~AA PART 2 BR: "You say you listen. Don't you remember being warned?"

PM: "I hear all kinds of advice and warnings." pic.twitter.com/yVx6oilL08 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 4, 2022

There is genuinely no way to clip the car crash interview that Truss just had with the brilliantly persistent @BethRigby. So here is all of it in three parts. ~AA PART 3 BR: "Do you have an issue about remortgaging?"

PM: "Well… I… [laughs] Pfft… Yes, I have a mortgage." pic.twitter.com/pkmk8T80rM — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 4, 2022

And you can follow @BethRigby on Twitter here.

