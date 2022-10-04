23 scariest 4-word British horror stories

Twitter

We’re in Halloween month, the shops are full of plastic skeletons, pumpkin decorations and bats and the nights are dark and setting the scene for any bonechillers the TV schedulers can fit into their programming.

Is it any wonder, then, that the VeryBritishProblems Twitter account thought of this question?

Brace yourself – some of these are truly horrifying.

Rail replacement bus service — Richard Jackson (@rdjackson87) October 2, 2022

Party invitation – fancy dress — David Banks (@DBanksy) October 2, 2022

He jumped the queue — Simon (@broom_wagon) October 2, 2022

We need to talk — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) October 2, 2022

Special guest James Corden — Cobbler Bob (@CobblerBob_) October 3, 2022

Which bin is it? — Jon 🐐 (@JDuck2022) October 2, 2022

It’s gone to penalties — 🦯local banshee (@Deliza42) October 2, 2022

We're out of tea. — Angie Fiedler Sutton (@angiefsutton) October 2, 2022

‘He’s bringing his guitar’. — Craig Turp-Balazs 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@bucharestlife) October 2, 2022

Forgot my poo bags — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) October 3, 2022

Lets all introduce ourselves. — Paul Thomas (@NeathJack1) October 2, 2022

