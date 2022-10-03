Wanted: your topical festive funnies for Gold’s Christmas Crackers joke competition

Sponsored

Promoted by Gold

It’s time to start coming up with your topical festive funnies for Gold’s Christmas Crackers joke competition.

It’s the 10th year of the TV comedy channel’s annual gagfest, with a top prize of £1,500 experience vouchers, a festive themed food and drink hamper and a bespoke set of crackers featuring the winning joke.

The challenge, which many of you will be familiar with by now, is to come up with the best festive jokes inspired by the events of the last 12 months.

Last year’s winner, crowned by a public vote, was a topical gag about the rising cost of fuel:

‘Why are people cutting back on Brussels sprouts this Christmas? The cost of gas is too high.’

Like Christmas trees, that one turned out to be evergreen.

And what a 2022 it’s been, from Will Smith’s Oscars slap to the Lionesses’ World Cup triumph, from Boris Johnson’s resignation to Liz Truss.

The competition opens today (Monday 3rd October) and you can enter by tweeting original, witty and family friendly Christmas jokes (in 280 characters or less) along with the hashtag #GoldCrackers. Don’t forget to also follow @goldchannel on Twitter before you hit send.

Along with that fabulous top prize, nine runners up will receive a festive hamper of treats and a set of the bespoke Gold crackers.

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel led by comedy critic and editor of comedy website Beyond The Joke, Bruce Dessau.

Here’s what Bruce had to say.

‘This competition is a wonderful opportunity for the British public to share their best comedic offerings. ‘As a nation, we’ve got a great collective sense of humour, so it’s a pleasure to be able to read all the fantastic entries each year. As the age old saying goes, “if you don’t laugh…”.’

Gerald Casey, Gold channel director, added:

‘Each year it puts a smile on my face to know that the British public are able to reflect with an unwavering sense of humour and I’m so pleased Gold’s Christmas Cracker competition is still going strong ten years on.’

The competition is open until 11.59pm on Monday 17th October 2022 and open to all UK residents aged 18 and over. Multiple entries are allowed. You can find full terms and conditions here.

Time to get crackering!

Image Pexels Karen Laårk Boshoff