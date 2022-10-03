A Tory MP says people should simply get jobs with higher wages to pay their energy bills – 15 powerful comebacks

Politics

If you’re one of the millons of UK residents worrying about how you’re going to afford to heat your house and pay your other bills as prices rise and temperatures fall, fear not – Tory Chair Jake Berry has the advice you’ve been waiting for.

Jake Berry MP tells Sophy #Ridge that the Conservatives want people to get 'higher-paid jobs' to stimulate economic growth. Latest: https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf pic.twitter.com/uY7H24X1lx — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2022

People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages – go out there and get that new job. That’s the approach the government is taking.

1.

If you don't have enough money, why not just get more money? Then you'd have enough money. Had you thought of that? https://t.co/udk4tv4POL — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) October 2, 2022

2.

Imagine a world where your electricity bill comes in higher than expected and you can just think “Welp, that’s enough being a low-paid carer for me, I’m off to one of the many higher paying jobs in my area that suit my skill set and availability!” https://t.co/0gN9GfU8lJ — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 2, 2022

3.

He’s obviously never met a person. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) October 2, 2022

4.

It seems… Jake Berry thinks people happily take lower paid wages Jake Berry thinks people can magically upgrade to better paid or high skilled jobs Jake Berry doesn’t take into account personal circumstances like childcare or time for training Jake Berry is a prick. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 2, 2022

5.

Good god. The blithe shake of the hand that people can magically get themselves higher salaries. They’re on a different planet. https://t.co/Ubxc8Ge9FK — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) October 2, 2022

6.

Apparently, Marie-Antoinette never actually said that thing about cake. Jake Berry, by contrast… https://t.co/1ZOQZ0xfOF — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 2, 2022

7.

Like a parody of an evil Tory – STOP WHINING AND JUST EARN MORE MONEY. Very interested in how this applies to 1.4 million NHS staff, Jake. https://t.co/9BgzHgs4wQ — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 2, 2022

8.